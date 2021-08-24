An Update On Why Karrion Kross Received A New Look

Spoke to a source regarding Kross’s new ring gear. His response : “Everything & everyone must be marketable. Toys, shirts, imaging, and accessories. You need to stand out to sell and this is how they sell” pic.twitter.com/rooHCMowsO

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast actually asked Kross why he was given a mask and suspenders, Kross apparently told Zarian, "everything & everyone must be marketable. Toys, shirts, imaging, and accessories. You need to stand out to sell and this is how they sell."

Saturday Night AEW Dynamite Is Returning

All Elite Wrestling is returning to Saturday night with an episode of Dynamite In October. Today, AEW announced that they will host Dynamite on Satur[...] Aug 24 - All Elite Wrestling is returning to Saturday night with an episode of Dynamite In October. Today, AEW announced that they will host Dynamite on Satur[...]

WWE Is Returning To Atlanta In 2022 With A New Pay-Per-View

WWE is launching a new pay-per-view in 2022! 2022 will kick off from the get-go with a brand new WWE pay-per-view with WWE set to present &lsqu[...] Aug 24 - WWE is launching a new pay-per-view in 2022! 2022 will kick off from the get-go with a brand new WWE pay-per-view with WWE set to present &lsqu[...]

UPDATED: Adam Cole Has Departed WWE, Now A Free Agent (Or Has He!?)

Adam Cole's status with WWE has been a hot topic in the company for the last several weeks, and now we seem to have a clearer picture of what is going[...] Aug 24 - Adam Cole's status with WWE has been a hot topic in the company for the last several weeks, and now we seem to have a clearer picture of what is going[...]

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Karrion Kross received a new look with some very interesting ring gear which is sparking much debate. And[...] Aug 24 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Karrion Kross received a new look with some very interesting ring gear which is sparking much debate. And[...]

Gangrel Reacts To Edge ‘Brood’ Entrance At WWE SummerSlam 2021

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel, who was the leader of The Brood during the Attitude Era in the 90s, has reacted to Edge’s 'Brood entrance' which t[...] Aug 24 - Former WWE Superstar Gangrel, who was the leader of The Brood during the Attitude Era in the 90s, has reacted to Edge’s 'Brood entrance' which t[...]

Samoa Joe On How Invested Vince McMahon Is In WWE NXT

NXT Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by So Catch during which he discussed how he believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon perceives the NXT bra[...] Aug 24 - NXT Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by So Catch during which he discussed how he believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon perceives the NXT bra[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT On USA Network - Takeover 36 Fallout

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from Sunday’s Takeover 36 event. The episode has already been pre-taped,[...] Aug 24 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from Sunday’s Takeover 36 event. The episode has already been pre-taped,[...]

WWE Releases Footage Of Brock Lesnar Destroying John Cena After SummerSlam

WWE has released an official video of Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam main event from Allegiant Stadium in Las[...] Aug 24 - WWE has released an official video of Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam main event from Allegiant Stadium in Las[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Didn’t Like CM Punk’s AEW Return Promo

Booker T is the latest name to weigh in on CM Punk’s return to pro-wrestling and his debut with AEW, and unlike many others, he says he didn't l[...] Aug 24 - Booker T is the latest name to weigh in on CM Punk’s return to pro-wrestling and his debut with AEW, and unlike many others, he says he didn't l[...]

WWE Touts Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time

WWE issued the following: WWE® Delivers Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time Annual Event Sets Records for Live Gl[...] Aug 24 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Delivers Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time Annual Event Sets Records for Live Gl[...]

WWE Files An Interesting Trademark

WWE has filed an interesting trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The term "WWE Day 1" was filed on August 19, 2021, for sof[...] Aug 24 - WWE has filed an interesting trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The term "WWE Day 1" was filed on August 19, 2021, for sof[...]

Why Jay Briscoe Missed ROH Glory By Honor 2021 Event

Ring of Honor pulled Jay Briscoe from this past weekend’s Glory By Honor event at the 2300 arena in Philadelphia. No explanation was given conce[...] Aug 24 - Ring of Honor pulled Jay Briscoe from this past weekend’s Glory By Honor event at the 2300 arena in Philadelphia. No explanation was given conce[...]

SPOILERS For Tuesday's WWE NXT and Two Future 205 Live Episodes

WWE taped Tuesday's NXT tonight as well as the next couple of episodes of 205 Live on Monday. Courtesy of PWInsider here are the results: 205 [...] Aug 23 - WWE taped Tuesday's NXT tonight as well as the next couple of episodes of 205 Live on Monday. Courtesy of PWInsider here are the results: 205 [...]

Why Kofi Kingston Is Missing From WWE Television

If you're wondering why Kofi Kingston is missing from WWE television, it doesn't appear to be good news. Kingston didn't appear at this weekend&rsquo[...] Aug 23 - If you're wondering why Kofi Kingston is missing from WWE television, it doesn't appear to be good news. Kingston didn't appear at this weekend&rsquo[...]

Jinder Mahal Reveals How Vince McMahon Reacted To His WWE Title Win

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE in 2016 with a new physique and major push in the main event picture, culminating in him capturing the WWE Championship f[...] Aug 23 - Jinder Mahal returned to WWE in 2016 with a new physique and major push in the main event picture, culminating in him capturing the WWE Championship f[...]

Tuesday's AEW Dark Is Action-Packed With 8 Matches Announced

AEW has announced eight matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark which streams on YouTube at 7 PM ET | 4 PM PT. Here is the card: - Powerhou[...] Aug 23 - AEW has announced eight matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark which streams on YouTube at 7 PM ET | 4 PM PT. Here is the card: - Powerhou[...]

Matt Riddle (w/ Randy Orton) Defeats A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) in the Main Event of Tonight's Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle (with Randy Orton in his corner) d[...] Aug 23 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle (with Randy Orton in his corner) d[...]

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Defeat Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on Raw

The unique duo of Nikki A.S.H. and "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia J[...] Aug 23 - The unique duo of Nikki A.S.H. and "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia J[...]

Mansoor Defeats Jinder Mahal by Disqualification on Raw

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took on Mansoor on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Mahal ended up getting himself disqualified by repeate[...] Aug 23 - Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took on Mansoor on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Mahal ended up getting himself disqualified by repeate[...]

Xavier Woods Defeats The Miz on Raw, Miz Snaps and Attacks John Morrison

Xavier Woods picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, The M[...] Aug 23 - Xavier Woods picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, The M[...]

Logan Paul Appears on Monday Night Raw for John Morrison's "Moist TV" Segment, Gets Heat from the Crowd

Professional boxer and social media star Logan Paul made an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw as part of John Morrison[...] Aug 23 - Professional boxer and social media star Logan Paul made an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw as part of John Morrison[...]

Karrion Kross Defeats Ricochet by Submission on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw. Kross won the match [...] Aug 23 - Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw. Kross won the match [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 23rd 2021)

Well, here we are for another week. AEW Dark Elevation kicks us off, just 3 days removed from that moment. I think this was filmed alongside the Dark [...] Aug 23 - Well, here we are for another week. AEW Dark Elevation kicks us off, just 3 days removed from that moment. I think this was filmed alongside the Dark [...]

Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest Defeat Sheamus & Bobby Lashley on Raw

Tonight's episode of Raw opened with the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter. They were interrupted by the new United St[...] Aug 23 - Tonight's episode of Raw opened with the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter. They were interrupted by the new United St[...]