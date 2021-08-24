Gangrel Reacts To Edge ‘Brood’ Entrance At WWE SummerSlam 2021

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel, who was the leader of The Brood during the Attitude Era in the 90s, has reacted to Edge’s 'Brood entrance' which took place this past Saturday at SummerSlam 2021 event.

Edge came out to The Brood's theme, a circle of flames and red lighting, a clear nod to his past gimmick in the popular 90s faction.

The former leader, "absolutely loved it"