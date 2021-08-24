Samoa Joe On How Invested Vince McMahon Is In WWE NXT
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2021
NXT Champion Samoa Joe was recently
interviewed by So Catch during which he discussed how he believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon perceives the NXT brand. On Vince McMahon's view on NXT:
"I think [Vince McMahon] perceives [NXT] as the future of his company. I think he’s heavily invested in it. It’s funny, I read all this stuff that I hear from people and then, at the same time, he’s probably the biggest proponent of its existence and much of what has happened thus far."
On being part of NXT:
"NXT is the future of WWE and it’s a big reason why I’m excited to be associated with it because I get to delve into the future and I get to work on new things and new projects and introducing new stars to the world and that’s something that, at this point in my career, I’m very excited to do."
