Why Jay Briscoe Missed ROH Glory By Honor 2021 Event

Ring of Honor pulled Jay Briscoe from this past weekend’s Glory By Honor event at the 2300 arena in Philadelphia. No explanation was given concerning fans as to why the popular star was missing from the event despite being heavily advertised.

In an update from PWInsider, he was reportedly pulled due to a possible COVID-19 concern as was quarantined. It remains unclear if he has tested positive for the virus or just came into contact with somebody else who had it.

If we hear more we'll keep you informed.

Jay Briscoe Rips Mark Ahead of Fight on the Farm!