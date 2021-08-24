WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Why Jay Briscoe Missed ROH Glory By Honor 2021 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2021

Ring of Honor pulled Jay Briscoe from this past weekend’s Glory By Honor event at the 2300 arena in Philadelphia. No explanation was given concerning fans as to why the popular star was missing from the event despite being heavily advertised.

In an update from PWInsider, he was reportedly pulled due to a possible COVID-19 concern as was quarantined. It remains unclear if he has tested positive for the virus or just came into contact with somebody else who had it.

If we hear more we'll keep you informed. 

