If you're wondering why Kofi Kingston is missing from WWE television, it doesn't appear to be good news.

Kingston didn't appear at this weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view in Las Vegas and was also missing from Monday's WWE RAW. His absence has naturally caused some concern among his fans especially as Xavier Woods had to go it alone at SummerSlam and also in a single match against The Miz on RAW.

In an update from PWInsider, Kingston hasn't been cleared by WWE doctors to compete in the ring right now and he wasn't even backstage at Saturday's SummerSlam.

The original plan was for The New Day to feud with The Miz and John Morrison, but those plans have now seemingly been dropped as The Miz turned on Morrison during Monday's RAW.

We'll keep you updated when we hear more.