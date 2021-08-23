Jinder Mahal Reveals How Vince McMahon Reacted To His WWE Title Win

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE in 2016 with a new physique and major push in the main event picture, culminating in him capturing the WWE Championship from Randy Orton in April 2017, making him the 50th WWE Champion and the first of Indian descent.

Mahal recently discussed the reaction of Vince McMahon when he won the WWE Championship at Backlash 2017.

Here is what he told Sportskeeda about his victory:

“(Vince McMahon) gave me a big hug (laughs). Honestly, it was like a big blur, but I have pictures of it. That’s how I know it happened. He gave me a big hug. Triple H was very supportive. He gave me a big hug. Randy! It wasn’t like a long conversation or anything like that. It was just, ‘I’m proud of you.’ Got a big hug, and then it was go-time from there.”

Mahal would hold the title for 170 days, losing it to AJ Styles in November of the same year.

FULL MATCH - Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton – WWE Title Match: WWE Money in the Bank 2017.