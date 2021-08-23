Tuesday's AEW Is Action-Packed With 8 Matches Announced
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2021
AEW has announced eight matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark which streams on YouTube at 7 PM ET | 4 PM PT.
Here is the card:
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Shawn Dean
- Dante Martin vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels - Preston “10” Vance & John Silver vs. Kal Herro & Isaiah Moore - Thunder Rosa vs. Heather Reckless - Orange Cassidy, Chuckie T, Wheeler YUTA vs. Matt Hardy & TH2 - Lucha Bros vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto - Kris Statlander vs. Selene Grey - Varsity Blonds vs. Ren Jones & Brayden Lee
