Mansoor Defeats Jinder Mahal by Disqualification on Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 23, 2021
Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took on Mansoor on tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw. Mahal ended up getting himself disqualified by repeatedly stomping on Mansoor in the corner, ignoring the referee's five-count.
