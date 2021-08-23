Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

HEY, HEY! NO, NO! @mikethemiz just absolutely LOST IT on @TheRealMorrison . #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LnZq1Tb8pr

WHAT A WIN! @AustinCreedWins just pinned @mikethemiz on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/3Fcr6yml3A

Is Johnny Drip Drip on thin ice with @mikethemiz ? @TheRealMorrison #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AEwCc28zBv

Xavier Woods picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, The Miz brutally assaulted his longtime tag team partner John Morrison, seemingly putting an end to their allegiance.

» More News From This Feed

Matt Riddle (w/ Randy Orton) Defeats A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) in the Main Event of Tonight's Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle (with Randy Orton in his corner) d[...] Aug 23 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle (with Randy Orton in his corner) d[...]

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Defeat Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on Raw

The unique duo of Nikki A.S.H. and "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia J[...] Aug 23 - The unique duo of Nikki A.S.H. and "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia J[...]

Mansoor Defeats Jinder Mahal by Disqualification on Raw

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took on Mansoor on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Mahal ended up getting himself disqualified by repeate[...] Aug 23 - Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took on Mansoor on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Mahal ended up getting himself disqualified by repeate[...]

Xavier Woods Defeats The Miz on Raw, Miz Snaps and Attacks John Morrison

Xavier Woods picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, The M[...] Aug 23 - Xavier Woods picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, The M[...]

Logan Paul Appears on Monday Night Raw for John Morrison's "Moist TV" Segment, Gets Heat from the Crowd

Professional boxer and social media star Logan Paul made an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw as part of John Morrison[...] Aug 23 - Professional boxer and social media star Logan Paul made an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw as part of John Morrison[...]

Karrion Kross Defeats Ricochet by Submission on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw. Kross won the match [...] Aug 23 - Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw. Kross won the match [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 23rd 2021)

Well, here we are for another week. AEW Dark Elevation kicks us off, just 3 days removed from that moment. I think this was filmed alongside the Dark [...] Aug 23 - Well, here we are for another week. AEW Dark Elevation kicks us off, just 3 days removed from that moment. I think this was filmed alongside the Dark [...]

Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest Defeat Sheamus & Bobby Lashley on Raw

Tonight's episode of Raw opened with the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter. They were interrupted by the new United St[...] Aug 23 - Tonight's episode of Raw opened with the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter. They were interrupted by the new United St[...]

CM Punk Defends Fan Who Was Seen Crying On AEW Rampage

During a recent appearance on the ESPN 100 podcast, AEW Superstar CM Punk defended the fan who was spotted on camera crying during CM Punk’[...] Aug 23 - During a recent appearance on the ESPN 100 podcast, AEW Superstar CM Punk defended the fan who was spotted on camera crying during CM Punk’[...]

WATCH: Being The Elite #270 - CM Punk

Being The Elite has put out their 270th episode, simply titled "CM Punk." The show opens with backstage footage of Punk's AEW debut, as well as it's [...] Aug 23 - Being The Elite has put out their 270th episode, simply titled "CM Punk." The show opens with backstage footage of Punk's AEW debut, as well as it's [...]

CM Punk Calls AEW Debut "The Greatest Moment" Of His Career

CM Punk sat down with ESPN Chicago and spoke about his return to professional wrestling, which was also his debut for AEW. “That might have b[...] Aug 23 - CM Punk sat down with ESPN Chicago and spoke about his return to professional wrestling, which was also his debut for AEW. “That might have b[...]

Becky Lynch's Title Win Reportedly A Last Minute Decision

It is being reported by Rajah that Becky Lynch's WWE return and quick title win was reportedly a last minute decision by Vince McMahon after discoveri[...] Aug 23 - It is being reported by Rajah that Becky Lynch's WWE return and quick title win was reportedly a last minute decision by Vince McMahon after discoveri[...]

AEW Rampage: The First Dance [8/20/2021] Viewership Statistics

The official stats for the AEW Rampage episode titled The First Dance, which saw the debut of CM Punk, are in. The First Dance drew 1.129 million vie[...] Aug 23 - The official stats for the AEW Rampage episode titled The First Dance, which saw the debut of CM Punk, are in. The First Dance drew 1.129 million vie[...]

John Cena Will Be Taking A Hiatus From WWE To Film A Movie

John Cena's short WWE return is apparently going on a bit of a hiatus following his loss to Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam this past Saturday.[...] Aug 23 - John Cena's short WWE return is apparently going on a bit of a hiatus following his loss to Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam this past Saturday.[...]

Braun Strowman Reveals New Physique, Calls Himself "Beef King"

Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, took to Instagram to show off his new physique. He included the following post: What ever yo[...] Aug 23 - Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, took to Instagram to show off his new physique. He included the following post: What ever yo[...]

Eva Marie Reveals Details About Her Alcohol Addiction, Time Spent In Jail

Eva Marie was recently interviewed by Vox Media’s Ariel Helwani, where she spoke about her struggles with alcohol addiction and her road to reco[...] Aug 23 - Eva Marie was recently interviewed by Vox Media’s Ariel Helwani, where she spoke about her struggles with alcohol addiction and her road to reco[...]

NJPW Announces Four Day Schedule For Final Leg of Summer Struggle 2021 Tour

New Japan Pro Wrestling will officially begin the final portion of their Summer Struggle tour on August 24th, running four straight nights from Koraku[...] Aug 23 - New Japan Pro Wrestling will officially begin the final portion of their Summer Struggle tour on August 24th, running four straight nights from Koraku[...]

WWE Live Event Results [8/22/2021]

WWE held a live event last night in Denver, Colorado that featured stars from both the RAW and SmackDown rosters. The results are... Intercontinen[...] Aug 23 - WWE held a live event last night in Denver, Colorado that featured stars from both the RAW and SmackDown rosters. The results are... Intercontinen[...]

Three Championship Matches Scheduled For ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII

Ring of Honor has announced a couple of title matches for their Death Before Dishonor event. The updated card is as follows: ROH World Championshi[...] Aug 23 - Ring of Honor has announced a couple of title matches for their Death Before Dishonor event. The updated card is as follows: ROH World Championshi[...]

What is the Status of Adam Cole After Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 PPV?

Over the past several weeks, it has been heavily rumored that former NXT Champion Adam Cole could be finishing up with WWE after tonight's NXT Ta[...] Aug 22 - Over the past several weeks, it has been heavily rumored that former NXT Champion Adam Cole could be finishing up with WWE after tonight's NXT Ta[...]

Samoa Joe Defeats Karrion Kross for NXT Championship in NXT TakeOver 36 Main Event

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view, "The Samoan Submission Machine" Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross with the M[...] Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view, "The Samoan Submission Machine" Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross with the M[...]

Kyle O'Reilly Defeats Adam Cole in 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at NXT TakeOver 36

In a battle between former Undisputed ERA teammates, Kyle O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match at tonight's NXT TakeOver[...] Aug 22 - In a battle between former Undisputed ERA teammates, Kyle O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match at tonight's NXT TakeOver[...]

Ilja Dragunov Defeats WALTER for NXT U.K. Title at NXT TakeOver 36

Ilja Dragunov defeated "The Ring General" WALTER to become the new NXT United Kingdom Champion at tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view. [...] Aug 22 - Ilja Dragunov defeated "The Ring General" WALTER to become the new NXT United Kingdom Champion at tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view. [...]

Raquel Gonzalez Defeats Dakota Kai at NXT TakeOver 36, Kay Lee Ray Appears on Stage

WWE NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez successfully defended her championship against her former best friend Dakota Kai at tonight's NXT TakeOv[...] Aug 22 - WWE NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez successfully defended her championship against her former best friend Dakota Kai at tonight's NXT TakeOv[...]