AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 23rd 2021)

Well, here we are for another week. AEW Dark Elevation kicks us off, just 3 days removed from that moment. I think this was filmed alongside the Dark Elevation we had on Thursday, so before and after Dynamite in Houston on Wednesday. What can we expect this week? Lets get right into the action.

We start with a quick run down of the CM Punk return on Friday and even after watching it approximately 89 times thus far, it still makes me very happy. We then go to the commentary booth where we find the team of with Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston from the start. Any time I get to hear Eddie Kingstons gravelly voice, it's a good thing.

Dante Martin defeated Anthony Bowens via Pinfall (9:07)

Nice match from two great young wrestlers to start us off this week and its always great to see Dante Martin's innovative offence. Bowens formed a strong base for the high flying Martin as well as applying his own mat based moves in what is a nice contest of styles. This turns into a longer match than we're used to seeing on Dark or Elevation but it's worth every minute it was given as we go back and forth with both men getting their stuff in until Dante hits the somersault stunner out of nowhere to get the win.

Big Swole & Julia Hart Backstage Promo

We're carrying the Big Swole vs Diamante feud but now, after getting beaten via a punch with a metal chain, Julia Hart is involved. They berate Diamante for cheating and challenge her and a tag partner to a match. Who will Diamante choose? I can't see Ivelisse getting a second chance but I've seen stranger things happen.

Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison) w/ Julia Hart defeated Warren Johnson & Zack Mason via Pinfall (4:29)

Julia Hart appearing in back to back segments as she accompanies Varsity Blondes down to the ring. Johnson and Mason get a little more time on top than I expected but Varsity Blondes do eventually get the win going into their tag team elimintator semi final with Lucha Bros on Wednesday. Can't see them winning there unfortunately for them but this was a good showing.

Diamante Backstage Interview

Alex Marvez catches up with Diamante and asked for her thoughts on the challenge from Julia and Swole. She tells them that she's beaten them both and has nothing to prove but accepts their challenge before telling her she has the beast possible partner... Nyla Rose!

Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta) w/ Kris Statlander defeated Hardy Family Office (TH2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) & The Blade) w/ The Bunny via Pinfall (7:52)

No enhancement talent in sight here. 6 excellent wrestlers just giving us an excellent trios match for free on YouTube. Best Friends seem to have control early on with Chuck and Yuta exchanging tags to control TH2 until Evans counters Yuta and then the heels start to work him over. Yuta gets the lukewarm tag to Orange Cassidy and starts his devastating shin kicks, luring in TH2 before hitting them both with a double Hurricanrana. Cassidy eventually picks up the win with the Orange Punch and Beach Break on Blade. Hardy comes out to face him ahead of their match on Dynamite and we trade Deletes with hands in pockets. Cassidy to win in Milwaukee for me.

CM Punk vs Darby Allin Video Package

HYPE!

Tay Conti defeated Promise Braxton via Pinfall (4:14)

We start this off with Paul Wight pointing out that Justin isn't announcing tonight and we have Dasha. I noticed that the last few episodes of all shows. Wonder where he is! Tay is like an excited child to be working in front of an AEW crowd and it really gets them on her side. Nice little match with Tay coming up on top after the DD-Tay.

Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Colt Cabana & Alan 'Five' Angels) via Pinfall (12:24)

Another big match involving signed AEW talent but before we can get into the match, out come Andrade El Idolo with Chavo Guerrero and ipad man who we find out is called Jose. This is just mind games as they come out just to sit ringside as they show us and Death Triangle they have tickets. Another exceptional match which is very even early on. Death Triangle take control by isolating Angels and keep it until they go to confront Andrade. Dark Order take advantage and control the match for a while but it all goes wrong when Uno hits a rolling elbow on Angels accidentally. Lucha Brothers hit the double team Fear Factor before Pac hits the Black Arrow for the win. We close the show with even more dissension in the Dark Order as Uno and Angels argue and I don't like where this is heading.

This was an easy watch because they split it over two nights with the first third airing on Thursday. See you all tomorrow for the Taz & Excalibur Podcast also known as AEW Dark.

