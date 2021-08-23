Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest Defeat Sheamus & Bobby Lashley on Raw

As @DMcIntyreWWE gets the win for his team, @ArcherofInfamy remains laser-focused on #WWEChampion @fightbobby ! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2NYXd5Qcx4

#TheAllMighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby is MAJORLY taking out his frustrations on #USChampion @ArcherOfInfamy in tag team action. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3M20aZS0E7

We've got ourselves a TAG TEAM MATCH right now on #WWERaw as #WWEChampion @fightbobby & @WWESheamus take on #USChampion @ArcherofInfamy & @DMcIntyreWWE ! pic.twitter.com/BRJIz2zNTb

NEW #USChampion @ArcherOfInfamy wants #WWEChampion @fightbobby in a match tonight ... and he means BUSINESS! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1gV24C9beg

The team of McIntyre and Priest defeated Sheamus and Lashley after Lashley walked away from the match and McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick on Sheamus.

Their match began after the commercial break, but it was quickly interrupted by Sheamus. Drew McIntyre then entered the equation, which resulted in a Tag Team Match.

Tonight's episode of Raw opened with the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter. They were interrupted by the new United States Champion, Damian Priest, who challenged Lashley to a match.

Matt Riddle (w/ Randy Orton) Defeats A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) in the Main Event of Tonight's Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle (with Randy Orton in his corner) defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles (with Omos in[...] Aug 23 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle (with Randy Orton in his corner) defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles (with Omos in[...]

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Defeat Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on Raw

The unique duo of Nikki A.S.H. and "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw after Rip[...] Aug 23 - The unique duo of Nikki A.S.H. and "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw after Rip[...]

Mansoor Defeats Jinder Mahal by Disqualification on Raw

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took on Mansoor on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Mahal ended up getting himself disqualified by repeatedly stomping on Mansoor in the corner, ignoring th[...] Aug 23 - Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took on Mansoor on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Mahal ended up getting himself disqualified by repeatedly stomping on Mansoor in the corner, ignoring th[...]

Xavier Woods Defeats The Miz on Raw, Miz Snaps and Attacks John Morrison

Xavier Woods picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, The Miz brutally assaulted his longtime tag team partne[...] Aug 23 - Xavier Woods picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, The Miz brutally assaulted his longtime tag team partne[...]

Logan Paul Appears on Monday Night Raw for John Morrison's "Moist TV" Segment, Gets Heat from the Crowd

Professional boxer and social media star Logan Paul made an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw as part of John Morrison's "Moist TV" segment. The live crowd in attendanc[...] Aug 23 - Professional boxer and social media star Logan Paul made an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw as part of John Morrison's "Moist TV" segment. The live crowd in attendanc[...]

Karrion Kross Defeats Ricochet by Submission on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw. Kross won the match with the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke. He is[...] Aug 23 - Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw. Kross won the match with the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke. He is[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 23rd 2021)

Well, here we are for another week. AEW Dark Elevation kicks us off, just 3 days removed from that moment. I think this was filmed alongside the Dark Elevation we had on Thursday, so before and after [...] Aug 23 - Well, here we are for another week. AEW Dark Elevation kicks us off, just 3 days removed from that moment. I think this was filmed alongside the Dark Elevation we had on Thursday, so before and after [...]

CM Punk Defends Fan Who Was Seen Crying On AEW Rampage

During a recent appearance on the ESPN 100 podcast, AEW Superstar CM Punk defended the fan who was spotted on camera crying during CM Punk’s debut on AEW Rampage. Here is what Punk said: [...] Aug 23 - During a recent appearance on the ESPN 100 podcast, AEW Superstar CM Punk defended the fan who was spotted on camera crying during CM Punk’s debut on AEW Rampage. Here is what Punk said: [...]

WATCH: Being The Elite #270 - CM Punk

Being The Elite has put out their 270th episode, simply titled "CM Punk." The show opens with backstage footage of Punk's AEW debut, as well as it's usual behind the scenes shenanigans of AEW wrestle[...] Aug 23 - Being The Elite has put out their 270th episode, simply titled "CM Punk." The show opens with backstage footage of Punk's AEW debut, as well as it's usual behind the scenes shenanigans of AEW wrestle[...]

CM Punk Calls AEW Debut "The Greatest Moment" Of His Career

CM Punk sat down with ESPN Chicago and spoke about his return to professional wrestling, which was also his debut for AEW. “That might have been the greatest moment, the greatest night of my [...] Aug 23 - CM Punk sat down with ESPN Chicago and spoke about his return to professional wrestling, which was also his debut for AEW. “That might have been the greatest moment, the greatest night of my [...]

Becky Lynch's Title Win Reportedly A Last Minute Decision

It is being reported by Rajah that Becky Lynch's WWE return and quick title win was reportedly a last minute decision by Vince McMahon after discovering Sasha Banks would be unable to compete at Summe[...] Aug 23 - It is being reported by Rajah that Becky Lynch's WWE return and quick title win was reportedly a last minute decision by Vince McMahon after discovering Sasha Banks would be unable to compete at Summe[...]

AEW Rampage: The First Dance [8/20/2021] Viewership Statistics

The official stats for the AEW Rampage episode titled The First Dance, which saw the debut of CM Punk, are in. The First Dance drew 1.129 million viewers and did a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 year old d[...] Aug 23 - The official stats for the AEW Rampage episode titled The First Dance, which saw the debut of CM Punk, are in. The First Dance drew 1.129 million viewers and did a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 year old d[...]

John Cena Will Be Taking A Hiatus From WWE To Film A Movie

John Cena's short WWE return is apparently going on a bit of a hiatus following his loss to Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam this past Saturday. Cena is heading to England to film a movie calle[...] Aug 23 - John Cena's short WWE return is apparently going on a bit of a hiatus following his loss to Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam this past Saturday. Cena is heading to England to film a movie calle[...]

Braun Strowman Reveals New Physique, Calls Himself "Beef King"

Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, took to Instagram to show off his new physique. He included the following post: What ever you do in life OWN IT!!!! Everyday is a chance to ge[...] Aug 23 - Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, took to Instagram to show off his new physique. He included the following post: What ever you do in life OWN IT!!!! Everyday is a chance to ge[...]

Eva Marie Reveals Details About Her Alcohol Addiction, Time Spent In Jail

Eva Marie was recently interviewed by Vox Media’s Ariel Helwani, where she spoke about her struggles with alcohol addiction and her road to recovery. “I think that’s one of the th[...] Aug 23 - Eva Marie was recently interviewed by Vox Media’s Ariel Helwani, where she spoke about her struggles with alcohol addiction and her road to recovery. “I think that’s one of the th[...]

NJPW Announces Four Day Schedule For Final Leg of Summer Struggle 2021 Tour

New Japan Pro Wrestling will officially begin the final portion of their Summer Struggle tour on August 24th, running four straight nights from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The main attraction of this eve[...] Aug 23 - New Japan Pro Wrestling will officially begin the final portion of their Summer Struggle tour on August 24th, running four straight nights from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The main attraction of this eve[...]

WWE Live Event Results [8/22/2021]

WWE held a live event last night in Denver, Colorado that featured stars from both the RAW and SmackDown rosters. The results are... Intercontinental Championship: King Nakamura def. Apollo Crews [...] Aug 23 - WWE held a live event last night in Denver, Colorado that featured stars from both the RAW and SmackDown rosters. The results are... Intercontinental Championship: King Nakamura def. Apollo Crews [...]

Three Championship Matches Scheduled For ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII

Ring of Honor has announced a couple of title matches for their Death Before Dishonor event. The updated card is as follows: ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. EC3 vs. Brody King vs. Demonic [...] Aug 23 - Ring of Honor has announced a couple of title matches for their Death Before Dishonor event. The updated card is as follows: ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. EC3 vs. Brody King vs. Demonic [...]

What is the Status of Adam Cole After Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 PPV?

Over the past several weeks, it has been heavily rumored that former NXT Champion Adam Cole could be finishing up with WWE after tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view event. After Cole's lo[...] Aug 22 - Over the past several weeks, it has been heavily rumored that former NXT Champion Adam Cole could be finishing up with WWE after tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view event. After Cole's lo[...]

Samoa Joe Defeats Karrion Kross for NXT Championship in NXT TakeOver 36 Main Event

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view, "The Samoan Submission Machine" Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross with the Muscle Buster to become the first-ever three-time W[...] Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view, "The Samoan Submission Machine" Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross with the Muscle Buster to become the first-ever three-time W[...]

Kyle O'Reilly Defeats Adam Cole in 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at NXT TakeOver 36

In a battle between former Undisputed ERA teammates, Kyle O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match at tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view. WOW.@AdamColePro could h[...] Aug 22 - In a battle between former Undisputed ERA teammates, Kyle O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match at tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view. WOW.@AdamColePro could h[...]

Ilja Dragunov Defeats WALTER for NXT U.K. Title at NXT TakeOver 36

Ilja Dragunov defeated "The Ring General" WALTER to become the new NXT United Kingdom Champion at tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view. WHAT. A. MATCH. 👏👏👏👏👏@UNBESIEGBAR_[...] Aug 22 - Ilja Dragunov defeated "The Ring General" WALTER to become the new NXT United Kingdom Champion at tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view. WHAT. A. MATCH. 👏👏👏👏👏@UNBESIEGBAR_[...]

Raquel Gonzalez Defeats Dakota Kai at NXT TakeOver 36, Kay Lee Ray Appears on Stage

WWE NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez successfully defended her championship against her former best friend Dakota Kai at tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view. Former friends.Furious[...] Aug 22 - WWE NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez successfully defended her championship against her former best friend Dakota Kai at tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view. Former friends.Furious[...]