CM Punk Defends Fan Who Was Seen Crying On AEW Rampage

During a recent appearance on the ESPN 100 podcast, AEW Superstar CM Punk defended the fan who was spotted on camera crying during CM Punk’s debut on AEW Rampage.

Here is what Punk said:

“I’m a Chicago sports guy. I cried when the Cubs won the World Series, I cried when the Blackhawks won the (Stanley) Cup, the times I was alive when they won the Cup, not back in the 60s. It means a lot and it means a lot because I’m so attached to Chicago and sports, especially. I understand. Anyone making fun of that dude, you’re making fun of me too. There is nothing wrong with being emotional at sporting events or anything you like. I’ll cry at a Marvel movie.“