“That might have been the greatest moment, the greatest night of my career. Just the entire night couldn’t have gone more perfect. The way we set it up as the worst kept secret, selling out the United Center on the rumor that I was going to be there, never announced, never advertised. It shows the connection to the fanbase that AEW has, that they get it, right? They want to be involved, they want to be entertained, they want to go up to shows and have a good time. So we didn’t feel the need to beat them over the head to get a TV rating. And don’t get me wrong, I know executives at TNT love their ratings. But to me pro wrestling has always been about moments and getting people to feel something. It was the perfect storm, the perfect night.”

CM Punk sat down with ESPN Chicago and spoke about his return to professional wrestling, which was also his debut for AEW.

CM Punk Defends Fan Who Was Seen Crying On AEW Rampage

During a recent appearance on the ESPN 100 podcast, AEW Superstar CM Punk defended the fan who was spotted on camera crying during CM Punk’[...] Aug 23 - During a recent appearance on the ESPN 100 podcast, AEW Superstar CM Punk defended the fan who was spotted on camera crying during CM Punk’[...]

WATCH: Being The Elite #270 - CM Punk

Being The Elite has put out their 270th episode, simply titled "CM Punk." The show opens with backstage footage of Punk's AEW debut, as well as it's [...] Aug 23 - Being The Elite has put out their 270th episode, simply titled "CM Punk." The show opens with backstage footage of Punk's AEW debut, as well as it's [...]

CM Punk Calls AEW Debut "The Greatest Moment" Of His Career

Becky Lynch's Title Win Reportedly A Last Minute Decision

It is being reported by Rajah that Becky Lynch's WWE return and quick title win was reportedly a last minute decision by Vince McMahon after discoveri[...] Aug 23 - It is being reported by Rajah that Becky Lynch's WWE return and quick title win was reportedly a last minute decision by Vince McMahon after discoveri[...]

AEW Rampage: The First Dance [8/20/2021] Viewership Statistics

The official stats for the AEW Rampage episode titled The First Dance, which saw the debut of CM Punk, are in. The First Dance drew 1.129 million vie[...] Aug 23 - The official stats for the AEW Rampage episode titled The First Dance, which saw the debut of CM Punk, are in. The First Dance drew 1.129 million vie[...]

John Cena Will Be Taking A Hiatus From WWE To Film A Movie

John Cena's short WWE return is apparently going on a bit of a hiatus following his loss to Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam this past Saturday.[...] Aug 23 - John Cena's short WWE return is apparently going on a bit of a hiatus following his loss to Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam this past Saturday.[...]

Braun Strowman Reveals New Physique, Calls Himself "Beef King"

Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, took to Instagram to show off his new physique. He included the following post: What ever yo[...] Aug 23 - Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, took to Instagram to show off his new physique. He included the following post: What ever yo[...]

Eva Marie Reveals Details About Her Alcohol Addiction, Time Spent In Jail

Eva Marie was recently interviewed by Vox Media’s Ariel Helwani, where she spoke about her struggles with alcohol addiction and her road to reco[...] Aug 23 - Eva Marie was recently interviewed by Vox Media’s Ariel Helwani, where she spoke about her struggles with alcohol addiction and her road to reco[...]

NJPW Announces Four Day Schedule For Final Leg of Summer Struggle 2021 Tour

New Japan Pro Wrestling will officially begin the final portion of their Summer Struggle tour on August 24th, running four straight nights from Koraku[...] Aug 23 - New Japan Pro Wrestling will officially begin the final portion of their Summer Struggle tour on August 24th, running four straight nights from Koraku[...]

WWE Live Event Results [8/22/2021]

WWE held a live event last night in Denver, Colorado that featured stars from both the RAW and SmackDown rosters. The results are... Intercontinen[...] Aug 23 - WWE held a live event last night in Denver, Colorado that featured stars from both the RAW and SmackDown rosters. The results are... Intercontinen[...]

Three Championship Matches Scheduled For ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII

Ring of Honor has announced a couple of title matches for their Death Before Dishonor event. The updated card is as follows: ROH World Championshi[...] Aug 23 - Ring of Honor has announced a couple of title matches for their Death Before Dishonor event. The updated card is as follows: ROH World Championshi[...]

What is the Status of Adam Cole After Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 PPV?

Over the past several weeks, it has been heavily rumored that former NXT Champion Adam Cole could be finishing up with WWE after tonight's NXT Ta[...] Aug 22 - Over the past several weeks, it has been heavily rumored that former NXT Champion Adam Cole could be finishing up with WWE after tonight's NXT Ta[...]

Samoa Joe Defeats Karrion Kross for NXT Championship in NXT TakeOver 36 Main Event

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view, "The Samoan Submission Machine" Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross with the M[...] Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view, "The Samoan Submission Machine" Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross with the M[...]

Kyle O'Reilly Defeats Adam Cole in 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at NXT TakeOver 36

In a battle between former Undisputed ERA teammates, Kyle O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match at tonight's NXT TakeOver[...] Aug 22 - In a battle between former Undisputed ERA teammates, Kyle O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match at tonight's NXT TakeOver[...]

Ilja Dragunov Defeats WALTER for NXT U.K. Title at NXT TakeOver 36

Ilja Dragunov defeated "The Ring General" WALTER to become the new NXT United Kingdom Champion at tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view. [...] Aug 22 - Ilja Dragunov defeated "The Ring General" WALTER to become the new NXT United Kingdom Champion at tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view. [...]

Raquel Gonzalez Defeats Dakota Kai at NXT TakeOver 36, Kay Lee Ray Appears on Stage

WWE NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez successfully defended her championship against her former best friend Dakota Kai at tonight's NXT TakeOv[...] Aug 22 - WWE NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez successfully defended her championship against her former best friend Dakota Kai at tonight's NXT TakeOv[...]

Cameron Grimes (w/ Ted DiBiase Sr.) Defeats L.A. Knight for Million Dollar Title at WWE NXT TakeOver 36

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view, Cameron Grimes defeated L.A. Knight to become the new Million-Dollar Cham[...] Aug 22 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view, Cameron Grimes defeated L.A. Knight to become the new Million-Dollar Cham[...]

10 First Time Dream Matches For CM Punk In AEW

CM Punk is All Elite. I'm still getting used to that statement being factual rather than just a fantasy pitch on twitter or a scenario cooked up on WW[...] Aug 22 - CM Punk is All Elite. I'm still getting used to that statement being factual rather than just a fantasy pitch on twitter or a scenario cooked up on WW[...]

Asuka Shoots Down Reports Regarding Her Absence From WWE TV

WWE Superstar Asuka has shot down a recent report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noting that Asuka is not being used on WWE te[...] Aug 22 - WWE Superstar Asuka has shot down a recent report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noting that Asuka is not being used on WWE te[...]

WWE’s Relationship With 2K Reportedly 'Seriously Strained'

During Saturday's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view a trailer aired announcing the release date for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game. It was revealed t[...] Aug 22 - During Saturday's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view a trailer aired announcing the release date for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game. It was revealed t[...]

Original Plan For Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

As seen on Saturday night, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return in the concluding moments of the SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view to confront Universal C[...] Aug 22 - As seen on Saturday night, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return in the concluding moments of the SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view to confront Universal C[...]

Triple H Discusses Samoa Joe’s Backstage Role In WWE NXT

Samoa Joe will go up against Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship tonight at NXT TakeOver 36. It will be Joe’s first match since February 2020[...] Aug 22 - Samoa Joe will go up against Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship tonight at NXT TakeOver 36. It will be Joe’s first match since February 2020[...]

PHOTO: Gable Steveson and Vince McMahon Met Backstage At SummerSlam

During last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Olympic gold medalists Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock were both given a celebratory mom[...] Aug 22 - During last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Olympic gold medalists Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock were both given a celebratory mom[...]

WWE President Nick Khan Confirms NXT Rebrand Rumors

During an interview with reporter Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed recent rumors that the company's NXT brand will be und[...] Aug 22 - During an interview with reporter Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed recent rumors that the company's NXT brand will be und[...]