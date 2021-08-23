Becky Lynch's Title Win Reportedly A Last Minute Decision

It is being reported by Rajah that Becky Lynch's WWE return and quick title win was reportedly a last minute decision by Vince McMahon after discovering Sasha Banks would be unable to compete at SummerSlam.

Banks' hiatus is reportedly not due to injury but the reasons are currently not publicly known.

The decision to have Lynch squash Bianca Belair is reportedly not a reflection of WWE's vision of Belair, but rather was done to attempt to make Lynch's return feel even more spectacular.

WWE reportedly knew Banks wouldn't be able to appear at the event for a week, but continued to promote the match in order to make the surprise that much more shocking.