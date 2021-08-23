AEW Rampage: The First Dance [8/20/2021] Viewership Statistics

The official stats for the AEW Rampage episode titled The First Dance, which saw the debut of CM Punk, are in.

The First Dance drew 1.129 million viewers and did a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic on TNT at the 10pm ET time slot. Last week the show did 740,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating, so the numbers were up considerably amidst all the rumor and speculation.

The opening quarter hour, which was exclusively filled by CM Punk's promo, did 1,341,000 viewers on average and did a 0.65 rating in 18-49. This rating was higher than every episode of Dynamite thus far, excluding the debut episode back in October of 2019.