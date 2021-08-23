John Cena Will Be Taking A Hiatus From WWE To Film A Movie

John Cena's short WWE return is apparently going on a bit of a hiatus following his loss to Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam this past Saturday.

Cena is heading to England to film a movie called Argylle, which is a spy-thriller movie. WWE was aware of this in advance and was understanding of his scheduling conflicts.

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

Despite this, Cena is scheduled to appear on the September 10th Madison Square Garden edition of SmackDown, although it's currently unknown if it will be on television or during a dark segment for the live audience.