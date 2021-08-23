Three Championship Matches Scheduled For ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 23, 2021
Ring of Honor has announced a couple of title matches for their Death Before Dishonor event.
The updated card is as follows:
ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. EC3 vs. Brody King vs. Demonic Flamita
ROH Pure Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Woods
ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Kaun & Moses) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, & Kenny King)
The event takes place on September 12th, 2021 from Philadelphia, PA.
