Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The event takes place on September 12th, 2021 from Philadelphia, PA.

The updated card is as follows:

Ring of Honor has announced a couple of title matches for their Death Before Dishonor event.

» More News From This Feed

NJPW Announces Four Day Schedule For Final Leg of Summer Struggle 2021 Tour

New Japan Pro Wrestling will officially begin the final portion of their Summer Struggle tour on August 24th, running four straight nights from Koraku[...] Aug 23 - New Japan Pro Wrestling will officially begin the final portion of their Summer Struggle tour on August 24th, running four straight nights from Koraku[...]

WWE Live Event Results [8/22/2021]

WWE held a live event last night in Denver, Colorado that featured stars from both the RAW and SmackDown rosters. The results are... Intercontinen[...] Aug 23 - WWE held a live event last night in Denver, Colorado that featured stars from both the RAW and SmackDown rosters. The results are... Intercontinen[...]

Three Championship Matches Scheduled For ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII

Ring of Honor has announced a couple of title matches for their Death Before Dishonor event. The updated card is as follows: ROH World Championshi[...] Aug 23 - Ring of Honor has announced a couple of title matches for their Death Before Dishonor event. The updated card is as follows: ROH World Championshi[...]

What is the Status of Adam Cole After Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 PPV?

Over the past several weeks, it has been heavily rumored that former NXT Champion Adam Cole could be finishing up with WWE after tonight's NXT Ta[...] Aug 22 - Over the past several weeks, it has been heavily rumored that former NXT Champion Adam Cole could be finishing up with WWE after tonight's NXT Ta[...]

Samoa Joe Defeats Karrion Kross for NXT Championship in NXT TakeOver 36 Main Event

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view, "The Samoan Submission Machine" Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross with the M[...] Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view, "The Samoan Submission Machine" Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross with the M[...]

Kyle O'Reilly Defeats Adam Cole in 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at NXT TakeOver 36

In a battle between former Undisputed ERA teammates, Kyle O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match at tonight's NXT TakeOver[...] Aug 22 - In a battle between former Undisputed ERA teammates, Kyle O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match at tonight's NXT TakeOver[...]

Ilja Dragunov Defeats WALTER for NXT U.K. Title at NXT TakeOver 36

Ilja Dragunov defeated "The Ring General" WALTER to become the new NXT United Kingdom Champion at tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view. [...] Aug 22 - Ilja Dragunov defeated "The Ring General" WALTER to become the new NXT United Kingdom Champion at tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view. [...]

Raquel Gonzalez Defeats Dakota Kai at NXT TakeOver 36, Kay Lee Ray Appears on Stage

WWE NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez successfully defended her championship against her former best friend Dakota Kai at tonight's NXT TakeOv[...] Aug 22 - WWE NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez successfully defended her championship against her former best friend Dakota Kai at tonight's NXT TakeOv[...]

Cameron Grimes (w/ Ted DiBiase Sr.) Defeats L.A. Knight for Million Dollar Title at WWE NXT TakeOver 36

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view, Cameron Grimes defeated L.A. Knight to become the new Million-Dollar Cham[...] Aug 22 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view, Cameron Grimes defeated L.A. Knight to become the new Million-Dollar Cham[...]

10 First Time Dream Matches For CM Punk In AEW

CM Punk is All Elite. I'm still getting used to that statement being factual rather than just a fantasy pitch on twitter or a scenario cooked up on WW[...] Aug 22 - CM Punk is All Elite. I'm still getting used to that statement being factual rather than just a fantasy pitch on twitter or a scenario cooked up on WW[...]

Asuka Shoots Down Reports Regarding Her Absence From WWE TV

WWE Superstar Asuka has shot down a recent report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noting that Asuka is not being used on WWE te[...] Aug 22 - WWE Superstar Asuka has shot down a recent report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noting that Asuka is not being used on WWE te[...]

WWE’s Relationship With 2K Reportedly 'Seriously Strained'

During Saturday's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view a trailer aired announcing the release date for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game. It was revealed t[...] Aug 22 - During Saturday's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view a trailer aired announcing the release date for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game. It was revealed t[...]

Original Plan For Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

As seen on Saturday night, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return in the concluding moments of the SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view to confront Universal C[...] Aug 22 - As seen on Saturday night, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return in the concluding moments of the SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view to confront Universal C[...]

Triple H Discusses Samoa Joe’s Backstage Role In WWE NXT

Samoa Joe will go up against Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship tonight at NXT TakeOver 36. It will be Joe’s first match since February 2020[...] Aug 22 - Samoa Joe will go up against Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship tonight at NXT TakeOver 36. It will be Joe’s first match since February 2020[...]

PHOTO: Gable Steveson and Vince McMahon Met Backstage At SummerSlam

During last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Olympic gold medalists Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock were both given a celebratory mom[...] Aug 22 - During last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Olympic gold medalists Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock were both given a celebratory mom[...]

WWE President Nick Khan Confirms NXT Rebrand Rumors

During an interview with reporter Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed recent rumors that the company's NXT brand will be und[...] Aug 22 - During an interview with reporter Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed recent rumors that the company's NXT brand will be und[...]

Kurt Angle Recalls Having To Finish A Match After Getting Knocked Unconscious

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist recalled when he was knocked unconscious during a match against The Rock a[...] Aug 22 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist recalled when he was knocked unconscious during a match against The Rock a[...]

Ilja Dragunov On NXT's Rumored Upcoming Changes

Rumors are abuzz that NXT is about to get a creative overhaul. It has been a hot topic among wrestling fans since it came out that Vince McMahon wants[...] Aug 22 - Rumors are abuzz that NXT is about to get a creative overhaul. It has been a hot topic among wrestling fans since it came out that Vince McMahon wants[...]

The Young Bucks Take Credit For Bringing CM Punk To AEW

As many fans are aware, The Young Bucks have been using their Twitter bio to crack inside jokes and rile up fans to gain heat, changing it every so of[...] Aug 22 - As many fans are aware, The Young Bucks have been using their Twitter bio to crack inside jokes and rile up fans to gain heat, changing it every so of[...]

RevPro 9 Year Anniversary Show Results

RevPro celebrated their nine year anniversary of being a professional wrestling organization with their anniversary show this past Saturday night, and[...] Aug 22 - RevPro celebrated their nine year anniversary of being a professional wrestling organization with their anniversary show this past Saturday night, and[...]

The Reason Sasha Banks Was Unable To Appear At SummerSlam Revealed

As many fans are aware, Sasha Banks missed last night's SummerSlam event and was replaced with a returning Becky Lynch. We had reported that Lynch an[...] Aug 22 - As many fans are aware, Sasha Banks missed last night's SummerSlam event and was replaced with a returning Becky Lynch. We had reported that Lynch an[...]

15 Years Of WrestlingNewsSource.com - Win A $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card!

Today WrestlingNewsSource.com is celebrating our 15th year online! We've come a long way since August 22, 2006, and many of you will remember when we[...] Aug 22 - Today WrestlingNewsSource.com is celebrating our 15th year online! We've come a long way since August 22, 2006, and many of you will remember when we[...]

WWE Are Confiscating Bray Wyatt Signs

WWE is once again confiscating fan signage at their events. The company has a track record of taking away fan-made signs they don't want appearing on[...] Aug 22 - WWE is once again confiscating fan signage at their events. The company has a track record of taking away fan-made signs they don't want appearing on[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE NXT Takeover 36

Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover 36 will broadcast live from Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the[...] Aug 22 - Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover 36 will broadcast live from Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the[...]