What is the Status of Adam Cole After Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36 PPV?
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 22, 2021
Over the past several weeks, it has been heavily rumored that former NXT Champion Adam Cole could be finishing up with WWE after tonight's
NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view event. After Cole's loss to Kyle O'Reilly in the Two-out-of-Three Falls Match at tonight's show, PWInsider.com posted the following very brief statement about Cole's status:
PWInsider.com has confirmed that tonight was indeed Adam Cole's final appearance in WWE NXT.
https://wrestlr.me/69938/
