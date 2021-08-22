10 First Time Dream Matches For CM Punk In AEW

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Aug 22, 2021

CM Punk is All Elite. I'm still getting used to that statement being factual rather than just a fantasy pitch on twitter or a scenario cooked up on WWE 2K/Fire Pro Wrestling/Journey Of Wresting (delete as applicable). It's only been two days but I know your booking brains have been working as hard as mine ever since thinking about all the matches we could possibly see. We already covered potential rematches for CM Punk here, but what about all those first time, never seen dream matches? Don't you worry, we have you covered today.

Before we get into it, I want to give a special shoutout to Tommy End/Malakai Black who just missed out on this list. I figure that it will happen sooner or later and I have no doubt the match will be insane, I just prefer the 10 matches below. Also, I don't want Malakai in a match he could possibly lose just yet. Keep building him as this immovable force. Also, Sammy Guevara in a GTS vs GTH battle would make me a very happy person. Anyway, now that's out of the way. Lets get into it!

10. Darby Allin

Darby is only this low on the list because this match is booked! No fantasy booking required as Tony Khan has already done the work for us. And what a match this could be. Punk and Darby merge together so well whether it's their look, their life before wrestling, their beliefs and I have no doubt that come September 5th, we're in for a spectacle for the ages. Also, can anyone see a potential alliance between CM Punk, Darby and Sting emerging from this? What a dream trios partnership that could be!

9. Hangman Adam Page

Hangman Adam Page isn't going to be around for a little while due to the birth of his child coming up. How great it is that AEW have allowed him this Paternity leave despite it coming just as the Kenny vs Hangman story seemed like it was about to peak. He'll have his moment when the time is right, no doubt about that, but he still has a dependence on alcohol. Who better to either take offence to this or even better, want to help with this, than the former leader of the Straight Edge Society? I'm not sure if this is a storyline AEW want to go into but it's there should they want to go down that route.

8. Miro

The Redeemer has been the strongest character that the former Rusev has portrayed to date. Since he shed the weight of Kip Sabian, Miro has been an unstoppable force in AEW, destroying all in front of him including Darby Allin to claim the TNT Championship back in May. The Redeemer has to lose eventually though, and could that loss come to a resurgent CM Punk who would claim his first title victory since 2011? I would rather see him lose it to Jungle Boy or Sammy Guevara or even possibly to Eddie Kingston! Post losing that title could just be the perfect time for a Punk match for Miro. Punk also famously criticised the Rusev/Lana/Lashley whilst working on WWE Backstage. Could this also play in to CJ Perry coming in to AEW given Miro references his hot wife every single promo?

7. PAC

The Bastard is one of AEW's best in ring performers. The Newcastle native pairs his aggressive intensity with some of the most amazing moves in ring and he would make a perfect opponent for CM Punk to test himself against in AEW. Their paths have never crossed before and that surely has to be something Tony Khan is going to look to rectify either this year or next.

6. Jungle Boy

Jungle Boy was among the 5 names that CM Punk namedropped during a Twitter Q&A back in February when asked who he might like to face if he came back. I mostly tried to not use those people when compiling my list but, along with Darby, Jungle Boy can not be ignored. One of AEW's biggest homegrown success stories has impressed in matches against a lot of the top stars in the promotion and a match against CM Punk would certainly add to that list.

5. MJF


MJF was responsible for one of the many many many teases AEW gave that CM Punk was coming and as such, he has to be considered a possible opponent for Punk. Punk has to be considered the promotions biggest babyface given the reaction he got on Friday, and MJF is definitely AEW's most irredeemable Heel. The work these two could do on the mic together could be iconic. And MJF is getting better with every in ring performance. Surely these two are on a collision course?

4. Eddie Kingston

Speaking of on the mic, is there anybody that could bring out the best in Punk's promo work than the absolutely captivating Eddie Kingston? Punk himself called Kingston the best promo in wrestling during a Q&A in April. This was undoubtedly Punk's title back when he hit the pipe bomb and he arguably held it until he left wrestling in 2014. Could Punk reclaim his crown? Alternatively, a gritty tag team alliance with Kingston, akin to Kingstons work with Moxley, would also undoubtedly be a crowd pleaser.

3. The Young Bucks

If you've read through this list and the last one I wrote (another plug for the 10 potential rematch list from yesterday) you'll see I keep suggesting that Punk could also tag with certain people. And this is why. CM Punk has never wrestled against the Young Bucks and that needs to change. The Bucks have become the greatest tag team of their generation without question and they have taken the criticisms they recieved early in their career and used them as fuel to become two of the premier story tellers in all of wrestling. Their match with Kenny and Hangman is seen by many as the greatest tag team match of all time and there is no doubt that with the right partner, CM Punk could achieve those kind of levels. This HAS to happen.

2. Rey Fenix

And this one has to happen as well. Rey Fenix is the single most spectacular wrestler in AEW. He can do things in the ring that have never been seen before. On top of that. he's an under-rated seller and a match against Punk would be an instant classic, even if neither man reached top gear. If you can find me a bad Rey Fenix match in AEW, I'll be surprised. Who better then to prove that Punk can still go?

1. Kenny Omega

Could anyone else have been number one? Is there a single match that has been fantasy booked more than Kenny Omega vs CM Punk over who is the best in the world? Not as far as I'm concerned. Kenny and Punk have been in contact for a long time and I have no doubt that two of the greatest minds in wrestling of the last 15 years have discussed a match before. This match can't happen yet though. AEW have shown time and again that they are not going to just bring someone in straight into the title picture. Everyone has to earn their spot. But if Kenny still holds that belt in 6 months time, will we see the Voice of the Voiceless challenging The Best Bout Machine? We could get that match even sooner if Kenny was to drop the title beforehand but we've waited 7 years for Punk, what's another 6 months for what could legitimately be one of the greatest matches of all time?

So, there's our list. Who do you want to see Punk against most in AEW? Let us know in the comments section on here, facebook, and twitter. Speaking of twitter, you can follow me @0r4n93_C4551dy, or below if that's too complicated, where you can tell me who your top 10 would be. Until next time WNS readers!


