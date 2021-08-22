WWE’s Relationship With 2K Reportedly 'Seriously Strained'

During Saturday's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view a trailer aired announcing the release date for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game. It was revealed that the game will be released in March of 2022, much later than expected.

An article on sportsgamersonline.com, titled "Sources: WWE, 2K Relationship “Seriously Strained" reveals that it was 2K's decision to delay the video game release, and there has reportedly been “infighting regarding direction of the game” with those in WWE wanting the game to be released around the time of Survivor Series in November.

The article notes that one of the reasons the game has been delayed is due to the number of recent WWE releases in the last year:

“One of the reasons given to us were the sheer amount of releases over the past year. The team has been working on scanning wrestlers and building new character models pretty much from the ground up.”