Original Plan For Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

As seen on Saturday night, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return in the concluding moments of the SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer revealed today on Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan for a Reigns vs. Lesnar match was for a WrestleMania main event match in 2023. Next year the company wants The Rock to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania in Dallas, TX.

WWE has now decided to change plans and have Reigns vs. Lesnar take place in the next few months with speculation suggesting the Survivor Series 2021 PPV in November or the Saudi Crown Jewel event in October.