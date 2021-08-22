PHOTO: Gable Steveson and Vince McMahon Met Backstage At SummerSlam
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2021
During last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Olympic gold medalists Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock were both given a celebratory moment in from of the live crowd.
Steveson and Mensah-Stock have expressed interest in joining WWE, with Steveson recently saying Vince McMahon personally reached out to him to join WWE.
Steveson took to Twitter today posting a photo of himself with Vince McMahon backstage at the event in Las Vegas.
