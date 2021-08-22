Kurt Angle Recalls Having To Finish A Match After Getting Knocked Unconscious

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist recalled when he was knocked unconscious during a match against The Rock and Triple H at SummerSlam 2000.

“Pat Patterson was a big part of it. Rock, Triple H, and I all threw in our two cents worth. The story of the match was Triple H had to take me out at the beginning because he was so angry at me for kissing Stephanie. We had to do a table spot. I wasn’t supposed to get knocked out for real. It was supposed to be a work. Unfortunately, the table gave way early. Triple H had my arms behind my back with his pedigree finish, and he didn’t have time to let my arms go so I could protect myself. The table gave way early, and I got knocked out for real. This was a nightmare because the match was structured where I was supposed to get ‘knocked out’, pretend, then I was going to come back, join in with Stephanie, and try to help Triple H. Not help Triple H, but get involved in the match. Stephanie wanted me involved in the match because The Rock was kicking Triple H’s a**. That was the story of the match. I was supposed to get knocked out early. I was going to come back 10 minutes later, go wrestle in the match, and the finish was the finish, which was The Rock going over. The match told a great story. I don’t remember any of it. It was put together very well, but I have no recollection of it.



“I did watch it back, and you could tell I was completely out of it. You can tell they (The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie) were calling spots to me if you look very closely. I don’t have any recollection of the match. I remember up until the table spot, and then my memory came back when I was in the hospital with an oxygen mask on my face. So, I have no recollection of what happened for like three hours that night. Watching it back, I wished it would have refreshed my memory, but seeing it, it was like doing it for the first time. The first time I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh God, I didn’t know I did that.’ I don’t have any recollection of it.”