WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kurt Angle Recalls Having To Finish A Match After Getting Knocked Unconscious
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 22, 2021
During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist recalled when he was knocked unconscious during a match against The Rock and Triple H at SummerSlam 2000.
“Pat Patterson was a big part of it. Rock, Triple H, and I all threw in our two cents worth. The story of the match was Triple H had to take me out at the beginning because he was so angry at me for kissing Stephanie. We had to do a table spot. I wasn’t supposed to get knocked out for real. It was supposed to be a work. Unfortunately, the table gave way early. Triple H had my arms behind my back with his pedigree finish, and he didn’t have time to let my arms go so I could protect myself. The table gave way early, and I got knocked out for real. This was a nightmare because the match was structured where I was supposed to get ‘knocked out’, pretend, then I was going to come back, join in with Stephanie, and try to help Triple H. Not help Triple H, but get involved in the match. Stephanie wanted me involved in the match because The Rock was kicking Triple H’s a**. That was the story of the match. I was supposed to get knocked out early. I was going to come back 10 minutes later, go wrestle in the match, and the finish was the finish, which was The Rock going over. The match told a great story. I don’t remember any of it. It was put together very well, but I have no recollection of it.
“I did watch it back, and you could tell I was completely out of it. You can tell they (The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie) were calling spots to me if you look very closely. I don’t have any recollection of the match. I remember up until the table spot, and then my memory came back when I was in the hospital with an oxygen mask on my face. So, I have no recollection of what happened for like three hours that night. Watching it back, I wished it would have refreshed my memory, but seeing it, it was like doing it for the first time. The first time I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh God, I didn’t know I did that.’ I don’t have any recollection of it.”
10 First Time Dream Matches For CM Punk In AEW CM Punk is All Elite. I'm still getting used to that statement being factual rather than just a fantasy pitch on twitter or a scenario cooked up on WWE 2K/Fire Pro Wrestling/Journey Of Wresting (delet[...]
Aug 22 - CM Punk is All Elite. I'm still getting used to that statement being factual rather than just a fantasy pitch on twitter or a scenario cooked up on WWE 2K/Fire Pro Wrestling/Journey Of Wresting (delet[...]
Aug 22 - WWE Superstar Asuka has shot down a recent report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noting that Asuka is not being used on WWE television as creative has nothing for her right now[...]
Aug 22 - During Saturday's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view a trailer aired announcing the release date for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game. It was revealed that the game will be released in March of 2022, mu[...]
Aug 22
Original Plan For Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar As seen on Saturday night, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return in the concluding moments of the SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Dave Meltzer revealed today[...]
Aug 22 - As seen on Saturday night, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return in the concluding moments of the SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Dave Meltzer revealed today[...]
Aug 22 - Samoa Joe will go up against Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship tonight at NXT TakeOver 36. It will be Joe’s first match since February 2020. During a media call in Las Vegas, Triple H disc[...]
Aug 22 - During last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Olympic gold medalists Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock were both given a celebratory moment in from of the live crowd. Steveson and Mensa[...]
Aug 22
WWE President Nick Khan Confirms NXT Rebrand Rumors During an interview with reporter Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed recent rumors that the company's NXT brand will be undergoing a complete overhaul and rebrand. Khan sai[...]
Aug 22 - During an interview with reporter Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed recent rumors that the company's NXT brand will be undergoing a complete overhaul and rebrand. Khan sai[...]
Aug 22 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist recalled when he was knocked unconscious during a match against The Rock and Triple H at SummerSlam 2000. “Pat Patt[...]
Aug 22
Ilja Dragunov On NXT's Rumored Upcoming Changes Rumors are abuzz that NXT is about to get a creative overhaul. It has been a hot topic among wrestling fans since it came out that Vince McMahon wants younger and bigger stars on the brand, as well as[...]
Aug 22 - Rumors are abuzz that NXT is about to get a creative overhaul. It has been a hot topic among wrestling fans since it came out that Vince McMahon wants younger and bigger stars on the brand, as well as[...]
Aug 22 - As many fans are aware, The Young Bucks have been using their Twitter bio to crack inside jokes and rile up fans to gain heat, changing it every so often to something new to get a reaction. Well, wit[...]
Aug 22
RevPro 9 Year Anniversary Show Results RevPro celebrated their nine year anniversary of being a professional wrestling organization with their anniversary show this past Saturday night, and here are your results! RevPro Undisputed Briti[...]
Aug 22 - RevPro celebrated their nine year anniversary of being a professional wrestling organization with their anniversary show this past Saturday night, and here are your results! RevPro Undisputed Briti[...]
Aug 22 - As many fans are aware, Sasha Banks missed last night's SummerSlam event and was replaced with a returning Becky Lynch. We had reported that Lynch and Belair had several matches scheduled for various[...]
Aug 22 - Today WrestlingNewsSource.com is celebrating our 15th year online! We've come a long way since August 22, 2006, and many of you will remember when we launched as a very small promotions-based website[...]
Aug 22
WWE Are Confiscating Bray Wyatt Signs WWE is once again confiscating fan signage at their events. The company has a track record of taking away fan-made signs they don't want appearing on their broadcast, with the most recent examples be[...]
Aug 22 - WWE is once again confiscating fan signage at their events. The company has a track record of taking away fan-made signs they don't want appearing on their broadcast, with the most recent examples be[...]
Aug 22 - Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover 36 will broadcast live from Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the final announced card for the big event: NXT Titl[...]
Aug 22 - Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to the WWE on Saturday night at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. "The Beast" came down to the ring to immediately stare down Roman Reigns following his Universal Cha[...]
Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Roman Reigns defeated John Cena to retain the WWE Universal Championship. After the match had ended, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock [...]
Aug 21 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Goldberg appeared to have suffered some sort of knee[...]
Aug 21 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a big victory at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as he defeated Seth Rollins by submission with a modified Crossface/Sleeper Hold combination. LEGENDAR[...]
Aug 21 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair is Raw Women's Champion once again. Charlotte defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, forcing Nikki to sub[...]
Aug 21 - In a battle between two former best friends and two former WWE Champions, Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal with a Claymore Kick at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. .@DMcIntyreWWE is [...]
Aug 21 - Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE programming at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as she replaced Sasha Banks in the SmackDown Women's Championship Match against Bianca Belai[...]
Aug 21 - The Celtic Warrior's reign as WWE United States Champion has come to an end at the hands of Damian Priest. After a competitive bout, "The Archer of Infamy" hit his Reckoning finishing move on Sheamus [...]