RevPro 9 Year Anniversary Show Results
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 22, 2021
RevPro celebrated their nine year anniversary of being a professional wrestling organization with their anniversary show this past Saturday night, and here are your results!
RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Michael Oku (c) def. Robbie X Dan Moloney def. Adam Maxted
Hyan def. Skye Smitson
Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. The Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs)
RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Gisele Shaw (c) def. Mariah May
RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Title Great British Tag League Final: Destination Everywhere (Connor Mills & Michael Oku) def. The Legion (Lucian Phillips & Screwface Ahmed) to win the vacant titles.
RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) def. Doug Williams
RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. (c) def. Shota Umino
