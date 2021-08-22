Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

RevPro celebrated their nine year anniversary of being a professional wrestling organization with their anniversary show this past Saturday night, and here are your results!

The Young Bucks Take Credit For Bringing CM Punk To AEW

As many fans are aware, The Young Bucks have been using their Twitter bio to crack inside jokes and rile up fans to gain heat, changing it every so of[...] Aug 22 - As many fans are aware, The Young Bucks have been using their Twitter bio to crack inside jokes and rile up fans to gain heat, changing it every so of[...]

RevPro 9 Year Anniversary Show Results

RevPro celebrated their nine year anniversary of being a professional wrestling organization with their anniversary show this past Saturday night, and[...] Aug 22 - RevPro celebrated their nine year anniversary of being a professional wrestling organization with their anniversary show this past Saturday night, and[...]

The Reason Sasha Banks Was Unable To Appear At SummerSlam Revealed

As many fans are aware, Sasha Banks missed last night's SummerSlam event and was replaced with a returning Becky Lynch. We had reported that Lynch an[...] Aug 22 - As many fans are aware, Sasha Banks missed last night's SummerSlam event and was replaced with a returning Becky Lynch. We had reported that Lynch an[...]

15 Years Of WrestlingNewsSource.com - Win A $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card!

Today WrestlingNewsSource.com is celebrating our 15th year online! We've come a long way since August 22, 2006, and many of you will remember when we[...] Aug 22 - Today WrestlingNewsSource.com is celebrating our 15th year online! We've come a long way since August 22, 2006, and many of you will remember when we[...]

WWE Are Confiscating Bray Wyatt Signs

WWE is once again confiscating fan signage at their events. The company has a track record of taking away fan-made signs they don't want appearing on[...] Aug 22 - WWE is once again confiscating fan signage at their events. The company has a track record of taking away fan-made signs they don't want appearing on[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE NXT Takeover 36

Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover 36 will broadcast live from Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the[...] Aug 22 - Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover 36 will broadcast live from Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the[...]

WATCH: Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena After SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to the WWE on Saturday night at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. "The Beast" came down to the ring to immediately s[...] Aug 22 - Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to the WWE on Saturday night at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. "The Beast" came down to the ring to immediately s[...]

Brock Lesnar Returns to WWE After Roman Reigns Defeats John Cena in SummerSlam Main Event

In the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Roman Reigns defeated John Cena to retain the WWE Universal Championship. After[...] Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Roman Reigns defeated John Cena to retain the WWE Universal Championship. After[...]

Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Championship Against Bill Goldberg at SummerSlam

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Go[...] Aug 21 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Go[...]

Edge Defeats Seth Rollins by Submission at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a big victory at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as he defeated Seth Rollins by submission with a modifi[...] Aug 21 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a big victory at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as he defeated Seth Rollins by submission with a modifi[...]

Charlotte Flair Defeats Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam to Become New Raw Women's Champion

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair is Raw Women's Champion once again. Charlotte defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at tonight's [...] Aug 21 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair is Raw Women's Champion once again. Charlotte defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at tonight's [...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam

In a battle between two former best friends and two former WWE Champions, Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal with a Claymore Kick at tonight's S[...] Aug 21 - In a battle between two former best friends and two former WWE Champions, Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal with a Claymore Kick at tonight's S[...]

Becky Lynch Returns to WWE at SummerSlam, Replaces Sasha Banks, Defeats Bianca Belair for SmackDown Women's Title

Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE programming at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as she replaced Sasha Banks in the SmackDo[...] Aug 21 - Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE programming at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as she replaced Sasha Banks in the SmackDo[...]

The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles Against The Mysterios at SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy & Jey Uso successfully retained their titles against former champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio at tonight[...] Aug 21 - WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy & Jey Uso successfully retained their titles against former champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio at tonight[...]

Damian Priest Defeats Sheamus to Become the New WWE U.S. Champion at SummerSlam

The Celtic Warrior's reign as WWE United States Champion has come to an end at the hands of Damian Priest. After a competitive bout, "The Archer of In[...] Aug 21 - The Celtic Warrior's reign as WWE United States Champion has come to an end at the hands of Damian Priest. After a competitive bout, "The Archer of In[...]

Alexa Bliss Defeats Eva Marie (w/ Doudrop) at SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Eva Marie at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view after delivering a DDT to Eva to secure the pinfall. [...] Aug 21 - Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Eva Marie at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view after delivering a DDT to Eva to secure the pinfall. [...]

Randy Orton & Matt Riddle Defeat A.J. Styles & Omos for Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam

In the opening bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle defeated Omos and "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles for the[...] Aug 21 - In the opening bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle defeated Omos and "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles for the[...]

WATCH: WWE SummerSlam Kickoff: Aug. 21, 2021

The following is the 2021 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 21 - The following is the 2021 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

FIRST LOOK: WWE SummerSlam Setup Inside Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas

WNS live reporter Mike Reign is inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view. As you can see in the [...] Aug 21 - WNS live reporter Mike Reign is inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view. As you can see in the [...]

Bray Wyatt Reportedly Expected To Sign With AEW

We reported on Friday that AEW has "a new major AEW acquisition" that is not CM Punk or Bryan Danielson. During the latest edition of Wrestling Obser[...] Aug 21 - We reported on Friday that AEW has "a new major AEW acquisition" that is not CM Punk or Bryan Danielson. During the latest edition of Wrestling Obser[...]

Nick Khan On WWE Sale Rumors, 'We’re Not Trying To Sell It'

During a recent interview with the Recode Media podcast, the WWE President Nick Khan said WWE is "open for business on anything and everything" when h[...] Aug 21 - During a recent interview with the Recode Media podcast, the WWE President Nick Khan said WWE is "open for business on anything and everything" when h[...]

Mickie James Reveals Full Card For NWA Empowerrr Event

Mickie James has revealed the full card for the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. Mickie James revealed the news on Insta[...] Aug 21 - Mickie James has revealed the full card for the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. Mickie James revealed the news on Insta[...]

WWE Files Trademark Application For RAW Wrestler Ring Name

WWE has filed for another new trademark for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 16, 2021. WWE filed t[...] Aug 21 - WWE has filed for another new trademark for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 16, 2021. WWE filed t[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Rises For Go-Home SummerSlam Episode

The August 20, 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown pulled in 2.237 million viewers. The number is up from last week's episode, which drew in 2.084 million v[...] Aug 21 - The August 20, 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown pulled in 2.237 million viewers. The number is up from last week's episode, which drew in 2.084 million v[...]