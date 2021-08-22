WWE Are Confiscating Bray Wyatt Signs

WWE is once again confiscating fan signage at their events.

The company has a track record of taking away fan-made signs they don't want appearing on their broadcast, with the most recent examples being fan signs which reference AEW or any of their brand logos.

During last night's SummerSlam a fan held up a big Bray Wyatt sign that was shown during the Kickoff show of the event while Big E was in the ring with Baron Corbin. That sign and any others relating to Wyatt were confiscated.

Here is what Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio today:

"Did you hear they were confiscating Wyatt stuff? There was a big Wyatt sign that I saw in the Big E and Baron Corbin match and they panned away really quick. I was told they took it from the guy, which actually, I was told, got heated, but the guy did give it up."

As reported on Saturday, Meltzer is reporting that Wyatt is strongly believed to be signing with AEW.