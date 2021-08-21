Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

As you can see in the photo below fans are filing into the Stadium, which looks to have a unique setup with a curved entranceway and big screens above the ring.

WNS live reporter Mike Reign is inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view.

» More News From This Feed

Damian Priest Defeats Sheamus to Become the New WWE U.S. Champion at SummerSlam

The Celtic Warrior's reign as WWE United States Champion has come to an end at the hands of Damian Priest. After a competitive bout, "The Archer of In[...] Aug 21 - The Celtic Warrior's reign as WWE United States Champion has come to an end at the hands of Damian Priest. After a competitive bout, "The Archer of In[...]

Alexa Bliss Defeats Eva Marie (w/ Doudrop) at SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Eva Marie at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view after delivering a DDT to Eva to secure the pinfall. [...] Aug 21 - Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Eva Marie at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view after delivering a DDT to Eva to secure the pinfall. [...]

Randy Orton & Matt Riddle Defeat A.J. Styles & Omos for Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam

In the opening bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle defeated Omos and "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles for the[...] Aug 21 - In the opening bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle defeated Omos and "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles for the[...]

WATCH: WWE SummerSlam Kickoff: Aug. 21, 2021

The following is the 2021 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 21 - The following is the 2021 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

FIRST LOOK: WWE SummerSlam Setup Inside Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas

WNS live reporter Mike Reign is inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view. As you can see in the [...] Aug 21 - WNS live reporter Mike Reign is inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view. As you can see in the [...]

Bray Wyatt Reportedly Expected To Sign With AEW

We reported on Friday that AEW has "a new major AEW acquisition" that is not CM Punk or Bryan Danielson. During the latest edition of Wrestling Obser[...] Aug 21 - We reported on Friday that AEW has "a new major AEW acquisition" that is not CM Punk or Bryan Danielson. During the latest edition of Wrestling Obser[...]

Nick Khan On WWE Sale Rumors, 'We’re Not Trying To Sell It'

During a recent interview with the Recode Media podcast, the WWE President Nick Khan said WWE is "open for business on anything and everything" when h[...] Aug 21 - During a recent interview with the Recode Media podcast, the WWE President Nick Khan said WWE is "open for business on anything and everything" when h[...]

Mickie James Reveals Full Card For NWA Empowerrr Event

Mickie James has revealed the full card for the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. Mickie James revealed the news on Insta[...] Aug 21 - Mickie James has revealed the full card for the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. Mickie James revealed the news on Insta[...]

WWE Files Trademark Application For RAW Wrestler Ring Name

WWE has filed for another new trademark for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 16, 2021. WWE filed t[...] Aug 21 - WWE has filed for another new trademark for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 16, 2021. WWE filed t[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Rises For Go-Home SummerSlam Episode

The August 20, 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown pulled in 2.237 million viewers. The number is up from last week's episode, which drew in 2.084 million v[...] Aug 21 - The August 20, 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown pulled in 2.237 million viewers. The number is up from last week's episode, which drew in 2.084 million v[...]

WWE 2K22 Video Game Not Expected To Be Released In 2021

Tonight's WWE SummerSlam is being sponsored by WWE 2K22. Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE 2K22 game will not be released in 2021 according t[...] Aug 21 - Tonight's WWE SummerSlam is being sponsored by WWE 2K22. Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE 2K22 game will not be released in 2021 according t[...]

WATCH: Tony Khan Addresses Crowd Prior To AEW Rampage

Before last night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the fans in attendance at the United Center in Chicago, IL. [...] Aug 21 - Before last night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the fans in attendance at the United Center in Chicago, IL. [...]

AEW Releases Promotional Material For CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

CM Punk is scheduled to wrestle his first match in seven years against Darby Allin at the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5, 2021 AEW has [...] Aug 21 - CM Punk is scheduled to wrestle his first match in seven years against Darby Allin at the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5, 2021 AEW has [...]

Bray Wyatt Quotes Eddie Van Halen On Social Media

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posted something cryptic on Twitter yesterday, quoting from the late rock and roll legend Eddie Van Halen. He t[...] Aug 21 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posted something cryptic on Twitter yesterday, quoting from the late rock and roll legend Eddie Van Halen. He t[...]

AEW Rampage To Be A Taped Episode Next Week

AEW Rampage will be a taped episode next week. As noted by Cassidy Haynes on Bodyslam.net podcast, AEW plans to tape Rampage in Milwaukee before or a[...] Aug 21 - AEW Rampage will be a taped episode next week. As noted by Cassidy Haynes on Bodyslam.net podcast, AEW plans to tape Rampage in Milwaukee before or a[...]

GCW Off The Rails Results (8/20)

Game Changer Wrestling held Off The Rails on Friday from Meet Las Vegas in Las Vegas, and aired on FITE TV. The full results are below: GCW Of[...] Aug 21 - Game Changer Wrestling held Off The Rails on Friday from Meet Las Vegas in Las Vegas, and aired on FITE TV. The full results are below: GCW Of[...]

Big E Thinks AJ Lee Could Return To WWE On A 'Brock Lesnar Type Schedule'

AJ Lee returning to WWE? It's certainly something WWE Superstar Big E would like to happen and he thinks she could return on a Brock Lesnar type sched[...] Aug 21 - AJ Lee returning to WWE? It's certainly something WWE Superstar Big E would like to happen and he thinks she could return on a Brock Lesnar type sched[...]

Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Miss Tonight's WWE SummerSlam

A report from PWInsider reveals Sasha Banks SummerSlam status has not changed and she is not expected to work tonight's SummerSlam. Banks is adv[...] Aug 21 - A report from PWInsider reveals Sasha Banks SummerSlam status has not changed and she is not expected to work tonight's SummerSlam. Banks is adv[...]

Doudrop Discusses Recent Ring Name Change, High Praise For Eva Marie

WWE Raw Superstar Doudrop was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc.com, during which she discussed changing her ring name from Piper Niven and also wh[...] Aug 21 - WWE Raw Superstar Doudrop was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc.com, during which she discussed changing her ring name from Piper Niven and also wh[...]

Nick Khan Reveals Why WWE Keeps Politics Out Of Storylines

WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media, Khan was asked about not mixing politics with WWE storylines. Here is what Kh[...] Aug 21 - WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media, Khan was asked about not mixing politics with WWE storylines. Here is what Kh[...]

Triple H Comments On The Possibility Of Stepping Back In The Ring

Triple H was recently interviewed by The Heard promoting SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver 36 this weekend. During the interview, he was asked if he would [...] Aug 21 - Triple H was recently interviewed by The Heard promoting SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver 36 this weekend. During the interview, he was asked if he would [...]

WNS ASKS: Should John Cena Defeat Roman Reigns and Become a 17-Time World Champion?

At tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, John Cena will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena is already current[...] Aug 21 - At tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, John Cena will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena is already current[...]

10 Potential Rematches For CM Punk In AEW

With CM Punk now officially All Elite, we can start fantasising about who he might possibly wrestle in AEW. While it's uncertain whether Punk will be [...] Aug 21 - With CM Punk now officially All Elite, we can start fantasising about who he might possibly wrestle in AEW. While it's uncertain whether Punk will be [...]

WWE Releases Full SummerSlam & NXT TakeOver 36 Weekend Programming Scheduled

WWE has released the full programming scheduled for this weekend’s SummerSlam 2021 and NXT TakeOver 36. Check out what to watch and when below:[...] Aug 21 - WWE has released the full programming scheduled for this weekend’s SummerSlam 2021 and NXT TakeOver 36. Check out what to watch and when below:[...]