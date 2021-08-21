Bray Wyatt Reportedly Expected To Sign With AEW

We reported on Friday that AEW has "a new major AEW acquisition" that is not CM Punk or Bryan Danielson.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about this and Bray Wyatt joining AEW.

Here is what he said:

"It’s not 100%. His non-compete’s not up, but it’s most likely happening. It’s at the same stage when I said Aleister Black long before it’s happened. It’s at the same stage. It’s an expectation that’s pretty strong. Put it that way."

Wyatt had been expected to make his return to WWE following an absence from television and was even advertised for shows. However, a decision was made to release him to due ongoing company-wide budget cuts.