Mickie James Reveals Full Card For NWA Empowerrr Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2021

Mickie James has revealed the full card for the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021.

Mickie James revealed the news on Instagram.

The following matches will take place:

Velvet Sky will be on commentary and May Valentine will be on as a backstage correspondent.

Kylie Rae vs. Chica Tormenta vs. Diamante

NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) vs. Hell Of Heels (Renee Michelle & Sahara 7)

NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

Red Velvet & KiLynn King vs. The FreeBabes (Miranda Gordy, Jazzy Yang, Hollywood Haley J)

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship

Melina vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals

Team TBD vs. Team TBD

NWA Women’s Championship

Leyla Hirsch vs. Kamille (c)

NWA Women’s Invitational

Participants include:

Tootie Lynn

Jamie Senegal (with Pollo Del Mar)

Chelsea Green

Lady Frost

Debbie Malenko

Bianca Carelli

Jennacide (with Taryn Terrell)

Masha Slamovich

Thunder Kitty

Kiera Hogan