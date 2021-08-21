WWE Files Trademark Application For RAW Wrestler Ring Name

WWE has filed for another new trademark for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 16, 2021.

WWE filed to trademark "Reggie" for current WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald.

Below is the application:

“International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Reginald, real name Sidney Bateman, signed with WWE last year after performing Cirque du Soleil. He made his main roster debut alongside Carmella and had also been paired with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

He’s only worked a few matches thus far on the main roster as he was primarily used as a manager and now booked as the 24/7 Champion.

