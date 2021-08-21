The report also notes that the game will likely come out around WrestleMania season.

Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE 2K22 game will not be released in 2021 according to people they have spoken to within WWE.

WWE Files Trademark Application For RAW Wrestler Ring Name

WWE has filed for another new trademark for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 16, 2021. WWE filed to trademark "Reggie" for current WWE 24/7 Champion[...] Aug 21 - WWE has filed for another new trademark for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 16, 2021. WWE filed to trademark "Reggie" for current WWE 24/7 Champion[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Rises For Go-Home SummerSlam Episode

The August 20, 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown pulled in 2.237 million viewers. The number is up from last week's episode, which drew in 2.084 million viewers, according to a report from SpoilerTV. Sma[...] Aug 21 - The August 20, 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown pulled in 2.237 million viewers. The number is up from last week's episode, which drew in 2.084 million viewers, according to a report from SpoilerTV. Sma[...]

WWE 2K22 Video Game Not Expected To Be Released In 2021

Tonight's WWE SummerSlam is being sponsored by WWE 2K22. Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE 2K22 game will not be released in 2021 according to people they have spoken to within WWE. The repo[...] Aug 21 - Tonight's WWE SummerSlam is being sponsored by WWE 2K22. Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE 2K22 game will not be released in 2021 according to people they have spoken to within WWE. The repo[...]

WATCH: Tony Khan Addresses Crowd Prior To AEW Rampage

Before last night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the fans in attendance at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Here is what he said: “I always dreamed to[...] Aug 21 - Before last night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the fans in attendance at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Here is what he said: “I always dreamed to[...]

AEW Releases Promotional Material For CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

CM Punk is scheduled to wrestle his first match in seven years against Darby Allin at the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5, 2021 AEW has today released the promotional match graphic featu[...] Aug 21 - CM Punk is scheduled to wrestle his first match in seven years against Darby Allin at the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5, 2021 AEW has today released the promotional match graphic featu[...]

Bray Wyatt Quotes Eddie Van Halen On Social Media

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posted something cryptic on Twitter yesterday, quoting from the late rock and roll legend Eddie Van Halen. He tweeted: "Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play u[...] Aug 21 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posted something cryptic on Twitter yesterday, quoting from the late rock and roll legend Eddie Van Halen. He tweeted: "Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play u[...]

AEW Rampage To Be A Taped Episode Next Week

AEW Rampage will be a taped episode next week. As noted by Cassidy Haynes on Bodyslam.net podcast, AEW plans to tape Rampage in Milwaukee before or after AEW Dynamite. This will be the third-ever epi[...] Aug 21 - AEW Rampage will be a taped episode next week. As noted by Cassidy Haynes on Bodyslam.net podcast, AEW plans to tape Rampage in Milwaukee before or after AEW Dynamite. This will be the third-ever epi[...]

GCW Off The Rails Results (8/20)

Game Changer Wrestling held Off The Rails on Friday from Meet Las Vegas in Las Vegas, and aired on FITE TV. The full results are below: GCW Off The Rails Results (8/20) - Juventud Guerrera de[...] Aug 21 - Game Changer Wrestling held Off The Rails on Friday from Meet Las Vegas in Las Vegas, and aired on FITE TV. The full results are below: GCW Off The Rails Results (8/20) - Juventud Guerrera de[...]

Big E Thinks AJ Lee Could Return To WWE On A 'Brock Lesnar Type Schedule'

AJ Lee returning to WWE? It's certainly something WWE Superstar Big E would like to happen and he thinks she could return on a Brock Lesnar type schedule if she was up for coming out of retirement. H[...] Aug 21 - AJ Lee returning to WWE? It's certainly something WWE Superstar Big E would like to happen and he thinks she could return on a Brock Lesnar type schedule if she was up for coming out of retirement. H[...]

Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Miss Tonight's WWE SummerSlam

A report from PWInsider reveals Sasha Banks SummerSlam status has not changed and she is not expected to work tonight's SummerSlam. Banks is advertised to go up against Bianca Belair for the Sma[...] Aug 21 - A report from PWInsider reveals Sasha Banks SummerSlam status has not changed and she is not expected to work tonight's SummerSlam. Banks is advertised to go up against Bianca Belair for the Sma[...]

Doudrop Discusses Recent Ring Name Change, High Praise For Eva Marie

WWE Raw Superstar Doudrop was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc.com, during which she discussed changing her ring name from Piper Niven and also what it is like working with Eva Maria. On becoming[...] Aug 21 - WWE Raw Superstar Doudrop was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc.com, during which she discussed changing her ring name from Piper Niven and also what it is like working with Eva Maria. On becoming[...]

Nick Khan Reveals Why WWE Keeps Politics Out Of Storylines

WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media, Khan was asked about not mixing politics with WWE storylines. Here is what Khan said: "They might enjoy that, but we’ve [...] Aug 21 - WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media, Khan was asked about not mixing politics with WWE storylines. Here is what Khan said: "They might enjoy that, but we’ve [...]

Triple H Comments On The Possibility Of Stepping Back In The Ring

Triple H was recently interviewed by The Heard promoting SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver 36 this weekend. During the interview, he was asked if he would wrestle again: “If people want it, if it&rs[...] Aug 21 - Triple H was recently interviewed by The Heard promoting SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver 36 this weekend. During the interview, he was asked if he would wrestle again: “If people want it, if it&rs[...]

WNS ASKS: Should John Cena Defeat Roman Reigns and Become a 17-Time World Champion?

At tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, John Cena will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena is already currently tied with Ric Flair as being a 16-time World Ch[...] Aug 21 - At tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, John Cena will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena is already currently tied with Ric Flair as being a 16-time World Ch[...]

10 Potential Rematches For CM Punk In AEW

With CM Punk now officially All Elite, we can start fantasising about who he might possibly wrestle in AEW. While it's uncertain whether Punk will be a full time competitor or more of a special attrac[...] Aug 21 - With CM Punk now officially All Elite, we can start fantasising about who he might possibly wrestle in AEW. While it's uncertain whether Punk will be a full time competitor or more of a special attrac[...]

WWE Releases Full SummerSlam & NXT TakeOver 36 Weekend Programming Scheduled

WWE has released the full programming scheduled for this weekend’s SummerSlam 2021 and NXT TakeOver 36. Check out what to watch and when below: WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slat[...] Aug 21 - WWE has released the full programming scheduled for this weekend’s SummerSlam 2021 and NXT TakeOver 36. Check out what to watch and when below: WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slat[...]

Keith Lee Wrestled A Dark Match At Friday's WWE SmackDown

Keith Lee worked a dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown. - Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory - Keith Lee defeated local talent "Awesome" Andy Palafox. Lee worked as a hee[...] Aug 21 - Keith Lee worked a dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown. - Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory - Keith Lee defeated local talent "Awesome" Andy Palafox. Lee worked as a hee[...]

Darby Allin Responds To CM Punk’s Challenge After AEW Rampage

Darby Allin has responded to CM Punk’s challenge for a match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 5, 2021. Following the Rampage broadcast, Allin delivered a quick promo and said, [...] Aug 21 - Darby Allin has responded to CM Punk’s challenge for a match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 5, 2021. Following the Rampage broadcast, Allin delivered a quick promo and said, [...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2021

WWE SummerSlam takes place tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium, airing on the WWE Network and Peacock. Check out the final card for the big event below: WWE Universal Championship Matc[...] Aug 21 - WWE SummerSlam takes place tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium, airing on the WWE Network and Peacock. Check out the final card for the big event below: WWE Universal Championship Matc[...]

Tony Khan Reveals CM Punk Has Signed A Full-Time Deal

During the AEW Rampage post-show media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that CM Punk is not under a short-term deal and is here to stay in AEW. Check out some highlights below: Punk and Khan did not reveal[...] Aug 21 - During the AEW Rampage post-show media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that CM Punk is not under a short-term deal and is here to stay in AEW. Check out some highlights below: Punk and Khan did not reveal[...]

AEW Rampage: The First Dance Results (August 20th 2021)

The wait is finally over, AEW Rampage: The First Dance has finally happened. We all know what we were expecting to happen, but what actually happened on arguably the single most anticipated episode of[...] Aug 21 - The wait is finally over, AEW Rampage: The First Dance has finally happened. We all know what we were expecting to happen, but what actually happened on arguably the single most anticipated episode of[...]

CM Punk's Next AEW Appearance Announced

CM Punk made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT where he cut an emotional promo and also challenged Darby Allin to a match at the All Out PPV event on September [...] Aug 20 - CM Punk made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT where he cut an emotional promo and also challenged Darby Allin to a match at the All Out PPV event on September [...]

PHOTO: Fans Received Free CM Punk Ice Cream Bars After AEW Rampage

CM Punk returned to pro wrestling tonight with AEW. Then, as a means of expressing his gratitude to the crowd, he revealed they will all receive a free ice cream bar at the end of the night as they l[...] Aug 20 - CM Punk returned to pro wrestling tonight with AEW. Then, as a means of expressing his gratitude to the crowd, he revealed they will all receive a free ice cream bar at the end of the night as they l[...]

WATCH: CM Punk Speaks For The First Time Ever in AEW

CM Punk is officially back in wrestling and is ALL ELITE. The industry has been abuzz with rumors for weeks about Punk making his return to pro wrestling and he made it official as the 42-year-old fo[...] Aug 20 - CM Punk is officially back in wrestling and is ALL ELITE. The industry has been abuzz with rumors for weeks about Punk making his return to pro wrestling and he made it official as the 42-year-old fo[...]