AEW Releases Promotional Material For CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

CM Punk is scheduled to wrestle his first match in seven years against Darby Allin at the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5, 2021

AEW has today released the promotional match graphic featuring both Allin and Punk. The event will take place in Punk's home state of Chicago, Illinois at the Now Arena.

All Out 2021 Card so far...

- CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

- AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

- Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC

- Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall