AEW Rampage To Be A Taped Episode Next Week

AEW Rampage will be a taped episode next week.

As noted by Cassidy Haynes on Bodyslam.net podcast, AEW plans to tape Rampage in Milwaukee before or after AEW Dynamite. This will be the third-ever episode of Rampage on TNT.

CM Punk has been advertised for next week's Dynamite on TNT, so it's likely they'll also use him on the Rampage taping.

CM Punk Speaks for the First Time Ever in AEW | AEW Rampage: The First Dance, 8/20/21.