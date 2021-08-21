GCW Off The Rails Results (8/20)

- Juventud Guerrera def. Eli Everfly and Lucas Riley and Matt Vandagriff and Ninja Mack and Tre Lamar - GCW World Championship: Matt Cardona (c) def. Sam Stackhouse - Jimmy Lloyd def. Dark Sheik - Dante Leon def. Nick Wayne - Effy def. Ricky Morton - Jordan Oliver def. Starboy Charlie - AJ Gray def. Allie Katch - Chris Bey def. 2 Cold Scorpio - 44OH! (Atticus Cogar, Eric Ryan & Rickey Shane Page) def. MDK Gang (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & Nick Gage)

Game Changer Wrestling held Off The Rails on Friday from Meet Las Vegas in Las Vegas, and aired on FITE TV.

Bray Wyatt Quotes Eddie Van Halen On Social Media

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posted something cryptic on Twitter yesterday, quoting from the late rock and roll legend Eddie Van Halen. He t[...] Aug 21 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posted something cryptic on Twitter yesterday, quoting from the late rock and roll legend Eddie Van Halen. He t[...]

AEW Rampage To Be A Taped Episode Next Week

AEW Rampage will be a taped episode next week. As noted by Cassidy Haynes on Bodyslam.net podcast, AEW plans to tape Rampage in Milwaukee before or a[...] Aug 21 - AEW Rampage will be a taped episode next week. As noted by Cassidy Haynes on Bodyslam.net podcast, AEW plans to tape Rampage in Milwaukee before or a[...]

Big E Thinks AJ Lee Could Return To WWE On A 'Brock Lesnar Type Schedule'

AJ Lee returning to WWE? It's certainly something WWE Superstar Big E would like to happen and he thinks she could return on a Brock Lesnar type sched[...] Aug 21 - AJ Lee returning to WWE? It's certainly something WWE Superstar Big E would like to happen and he thinks she could return on a Brock Lesnar type sched[...]

Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Miss Tonight's WWE SummerSlam

A report from PWInsider reveals Sasha Banks SummerSlam status has not changed and she is not expected to work tonight's SummerSlam. Banks is adv[...] Aug 21 - A report from PWInsider reveals Sasha Banks SummerSlam status has not changed and she is not expected to work tonight's SummerSlam. Banks is adv[...]

Doudrop Discusses Recent Ring Name Change, High Praise For Eva Marie

WWE Raw Superstar Doudrop was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc.com, during which she discussed changing her ring name from Piper Niven and also wh[...] Aug 21 - WWE Raw Superstar Doudrop was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc.com, during which she discussed changing her ring name from Piper Niven and also wh[...]

Nick Khan Reveals Why WWE Keeps Politics Out Of Storylines

WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media, Khan was asked about not mixing politics with WWE storylines. Here is what Kh[...] Aug 21 - WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media, Khan was asked about not mixing politics with WWE storylines. Here is what Kh[...]

Triple H Comments On The Possibility Of Stepping Back In The Ring

Triple H was recently interviewed by The Heard promoting SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver 36 this weekend. During the interview, he was asked if he would [...] Aug 21 - Triple H was recently interviewed by The Heard promoting SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver 36 this weekend. During the interview, he was asked if he would [...]

WNS ASKS: Should John Cena Defeat Roman Reigns and Become a 17-Time World Champion?

At tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, John Cena will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena is already current[...] Aug 21 - At tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, John Cena will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena is already current[...]

10 Potential Rematches For CM Punk In AEW

With CM Punk now officially All Elite, we can start fantasising about who he might possibly wrestle in AEW. While it's uncertain whether Punk will be [...] Aug 21 - With CM Punk now officially All Elite, we can start fantasising about who he might possibly wrestle in AEW. While it's uncertain whether Punk will be [...]

WWE Releases Full SummerSlam & NXT TakeOver 36 Weekend Programming Scheduled

WWE has released the full programming scheduled for this weekend’s SummerSlam 2021 and NXT TakeOver 36. Check out what to watch and when below:[...] Aug 21 - WWE has released the full programming scheduled for this weekend’s SummerSlam 2021 and NXT TakeOver 36. Check out what to watch and when below:[...]

Keith Lee Wrestled A Dark Match At Friday's WWE SmackDown

Keith Lee worked a dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown. - Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory - Keith Lee defeated local talent[...] Aug 21 - Keith Lee worked a dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown. - Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory - Keith Lee defeated local talent[...]

Darby Allin Responds To CM Punk’s Challenge After AEW Rampage

Darby Allin has responded to CM Punk’s challenge for a match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 5, 2021. Following the Rampage b[...] Aug 21 - Darby Allin has responded to CM Punk’s challenge for a match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 5, 2021. Following the Rampage b[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2021

WWE SummerSlam takes place tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium, airing on the WWE Network and Peacock. Check out the final card for the[...] Aug 21 - WWE SummerSlam takes place tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium, airing on the WWE Network and Peacock. Check out the final card for the[...]

Tony Khan Reveals CM Punk Has Signed A Full-Time Deal

During the AEW Rampage post-show media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that CM Punk is not under a short-term deal and is here to stay in AEW. Check out so[...] Aug 21 - During the AEW Rampage post-show media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that CM Punk is not under a short-term deal and is here to stay in AEW. Check out so[...]

AEW Rampage: The First Dance Results (August 20th 2021)

The wait is finally over, AEW Rampage: The First Dance has finally happened. We all know what we were expecting to happen, but what actually happened [...] Aug 21 - The wait is finally over, AEW Rampage: The First Dance has finally happened. We all know what we were expecting to happen, but what actually happened [...]

CM Punk's Next AEW Appearance Announced

CM Punk made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT where he cut an emotional promo and also challenged Darby Allin[...] Aug 20 - CM Punk made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT where he cut an emotional promo and also challenged Darby Allin[...]

PHOTO: Fans Received Free CM Punk Ice Cream Bars After AEW Rampage

CM Punk returned to pro wrestling tonight with AEW. Then, as a means of expressing his gratitude to the crowd, he revealed they will all receive a fr[...] Aug 20 - CM Punk returned to pro wrestling tonight with AEW. Then, as a means of expressing his gratitude to the crowd, he revealed they will all receive a fr[...]

WATCH: CM Punk Speaks For The First Time Ever in AEW

CM Punk is officially back in wrestling and is ALL ELITE. The industry has been abuzz with rumors for weeks about Punk making his return to pro wrest[...] Aug 20 - CM Punk is officially back in wrestling and is ALL ELITE. The industry has been abuzz with rumors for weeks about Punk making his return to pro wrest[...]

AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Final Place For Jurassic Express

AEW Rampage kicked off tonight with a victory for Jurassic Express over Private Party in the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament Semi Fina[...] Aug 20 - AEW Rampage kicked off tonight with a victory for Jurassic Express over Private Party in the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament Semi Fina[...]

Big Stipulation Added to Reigns vs. Cena Title Match at WWE SummerSlam

During Friday Night SmackDown on FOX tonight, Roman Reigns decided to add a stipulation to his match against John Cena for the Universal championship [...] Aug 20 - During Friday Night SmackDown on FOX tonight, Roman Reigns decided to add a stipulation to his match against John Cena for the Universal championship [...]

CM Punk Calls Out Darby Allin After Emotional Promo

CM Punk cut one of the most emotional promos in wrestling history tonight as he made his AEW debut at Rampage: The First Dance. He then turned his at[...] Aug 20 - CM Punk cut one of the most emotional promos in wrestling history tonight as he made his AEW debut at Rampage: The First Dance. He then turned his at[...]

CM Punk Returns To Pro Wrestling At AEW Rampage: The First Dance

The wait is finally over. After 2764 days, CM Punk has finally returned to professional wrestling after making his much-rumored appearance on AEW Ramp[...] Aug 20 - The wait is finally over. After 2764 days, CM Punk has finally returned to professional wrestling after making his much-rumored appearance on AEW Ramp[...]

Seth Rollins Just Received A Brood Bath On WWE SmackDown

WWE returned to the Attitude Era on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Seth Rollins was in the ring delivering a promo when the lights went out[...] Aug 20 - WWE returned to the Attitude Era on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Seth Rollins was in the ring delivering a promo when the lights went out[...]