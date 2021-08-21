Big E Thinks AJ Lee Could Return To WWE On A 'Brock Lesnar Type Schedule'

AJ Lee returning to WWE? It's certainly something WWE Superstar Big E would like to happen and he thinks she could return on a Brock Lesnar type schedule if she was up for coming out of retirement.

Here is what Big E told SportsKeeda, “I was fortunate enough to be able to learn from her and Dolph. I came up with her a bit in FCW. But seeing her really take off on the main roster, to see her become such a great character and talker, and be so memorable. She just was someone who had a very strong idea of who she was and who she wanted to be on screen.

But I also think, if she wants it, of course, there very easily is a massive place for her.”, said Big E. “And it’s weird, I feel like she’s in this legend territory where she comes back and she gets a massive pop. She can have a Brock Lesnar type schedule if she wanted to and work a few times a year. So, if it’s something she wants, of course there’s a place for her.”

Lee returning to WWE at this stage seems a longshot given her issues with the company, following her husband CM Punk quitting in 2014, and the fact he is now on the AEW roster.

