Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Miss Tonight's WWE SummerSlam

A report from PWInsider reveals Sasha Banks SummerSlam status has not changed and she is not expected to work tonight's SummerSlam.

Banks is advertised to go up against Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title, but given the fact she has missed two live events, and Friday's SmackDown something is definitely not right.

"The latest we have heard is that she is not expected to be able to perform at Summerslam." - PWInsider.

It will be interesting to see how WWE handles her replacement on the PPV.

We'll keep you updated.