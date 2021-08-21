Doudrop Discusses Recent Ring Name Change, High Praise For Eva Marie

WWE Raw Superstar Doudrop was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc.com, during which she discussed changing her ring name from Piper Niven and also what it is like working with Eva Maria.

On becoming Doudrop:

“Not going to lie, at first they were like, ‘Your new name is going to be Doudrop,’ and I was like, ‘K.’ But I’m the type of person who takes an opportunity and runs with it. It doesn’t matter what it is. In this business, opportunities aren’t necessarily plenty, so I just took that ball and ran with it. It’s all about what you make of it. So far I think it’s been pretty good.”

On her partnership with Eva Marie:

“It’s an experience. She’s a pretty high-maintenance person, I’m a very low-maintenance person. To be honest, I think that’s where it is. They say opposites attract, and we are so different but so similar in so many ways. Our start has been really similar. She was thrown in the deep end, didn’t know what she was doing. I came straight from NXT, I didn’t have the full preparation there. I really feel like she has been the life raft for me. She’s helped me settle in. She’s a great team player.”