Nick Khan Reveals Why WWE Keeps Politics Out Of Storylines

WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media, Khan was asked about not mixing politics with WWE storylines.

Here is what Khan said:

"They might enjoy that, but we’ve intentionally kept it out. There are so many divisive things in the country right now; masks, shots, the whole experience. If we can stay away from that and offer a place to come where you don’t have to think about those things…even the news has shifted to left vs. right, Trump vs. anti-Trump. Anything to get away from that, which is what our product is part of, ‘here is an escape from reality,’ that’s what we’re going to do."