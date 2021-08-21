Tony Khan Reveals CM Punk Has Signed A Full-Time Deal
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2021
During the AEW Rampage post-show media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that CM Punk is not under a short-term deal and is here to stay in AEW.
Check out some highlights below:
Punk and Khan did not reveal full details of the contract but this is no part-time deal, and it's a multi-year one with Punk wanting to do all sorts in the company, including some commentary.
Punk revealed that talks with AEW and Khan had been happening for around a year and half and Khan mentioned Punk was one of the names he wanted to sign when AEW launched in 2019.
Punk insisted that his debut must be in front of fans, hence why he never showed up on Dynamite during the pandemic.
Punk put over Dr. Britt Baker, DMD and also Allin would be his favorite wrestler if he was growing up.
Punk said AEW is the place that lets people learn from mistakes. Another shot at WWE.
Punk liked the fact his debut wasn't advertised but laughed with Khan that it was the worst kept secret in pro-wrestling. He wasn't hidden backstage.
Punk said hasn’t had an issue with anyone when asked.
Punk he is here to give back and he just despised what was not professional wrestling. Likely in reference to WWE.
Punk wants to help talent like Harley Race, Terry Funk, and Eddie Guerrero helped him. He also put over Tracy Smothers.
Punk said he is an AEW and a TNT guy in front and behind the camera but if Tony Khan asks him to be in the G1 then they will talk.
