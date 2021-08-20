Big Stipulation Added to Reigns vs. Cena Title Match at WWE SummerSlam

During Friday Night SmackDown on FOX tonight, Roman Reigns decided to add a stipulation to his match against John Cena for the Universal championship tomorrow at SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Reigns said if he loses his title to Cena, he will leave WWE.

Reigns then tried to attack Cena but Cena countered with a roll-up.

The stakes just got higher!