CM Punk Returns To Pro Wrestling At AEW Rampage: The First Dance

The wait is finally over. After 2764 days, CM Punk has finally returned to professional wrestling after making his much-rumored appearance on AEW Rampage live from the United Centre in Chicago, Illinois.

The rumors have been circling for months now but rumors didn't mean anything until AEW fans finally heard the opening to Cult of Personality play to start the show. The crowd went crazy.

Punk took to the mic and said that they certainly know how to make a guy feel like Britt Baker in Pittsburgh. He admitted he didn't have anything planned to say as he wanted to "feel it" again.

Punk said that he’s not going anywhere, and that chanted like mad!

