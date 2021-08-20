WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Logan Paul Returning To WWE Television
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2021
During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that Logan Paul will be returning to WWE television on next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network.
Paul will be the special guest on John Morrison’s talkshow
‘Moist TV’.
Logan Paul last appeared in WWE at WrestleMania 37 in April.
https://wrestlr.me/69871/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 20
Aug 20 - CM Punk is officially back in wrestling and is ALL ELITE. The industry has been abuzz with rumors for weeks about Punk making his return to pro wrest[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - AEW Rampage kicked off tonight with a victory for Jurassic Express over Private Party in the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament Semi Fina[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - During Friday Night SmackDown on FOX tonight, Roman Reigns decided to add a stipulation to his match against John Cena for the Universal championship [...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - CM Punk cut one of the most emotional promos in wrestling history tonight as he made his AEW debut at Rampage: The First Dance. He then turned his at[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - The wait is finally over. After 2764 days, CM Punk has finally returned to professional wrestling after making his much-rumored appearance on AEW Ramp[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - WWE returned to the Attitude Era on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Seth Rollins was in the ring delivering a promo when the lights went out[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that Logan Paul will be returning to WWE television on next we[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Pro wrestling fans appear to finally be getting their wish after seven years of waiting, CM Punk, regarded by some as the greatest in the history of t[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Tessa Blanchard has reportedly been in talks with the NWA. The NWA is reported to have reached out to Blanchard this summer, according to Fightful Se[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - WWE has just announced the pre-show match for the WWE NXT Takeover 36 pay-per-view which takes place this Sunday. Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter has b[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - As previously reported over the next few weeks the WWE NXT brand will be returning to a taped format. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newslett[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - During his recent Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan talked about Ric Flair’s recently making a surprise appearance at the AAA TripleMania. H[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Malakai Black was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report to promote the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During his interview, he discussed ha[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - The possessed doll Lilly that belongs to Alexa Bliss might be about to receive her WWE release after SummerSlam. WWE officials are reportedly keeping[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were not at last weekend’s WWE live events due to "unforeseen circumstances." PWInsider i[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - WWE is at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Below is what’s planned for the show: - Rom[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed AEW is doing something different for Rampage on TNT tonight. It is expected that C[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was a mainstay at the Full Sail University’s arena, but that appears to be now over. During the pand[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since the Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view. Her absence from the ring has naturally had many worri[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that AEW has made a new major acquisition to their roster, this is in addition to rum[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - CM Punk is heavily rumored to returning to pro wrestling at tonight's AEW Rampage: First Dance episode at the United Center in Chicago on TNT. Punk h[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - WWE SummerSlam will be held tomorrow on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday for WWE pay-per-view events. In an interview with Recode Media, WWE Pre[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has a new ring name. Murphey was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, due to ongoing company-wide budget cuts. Recen[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - WNS Podcast - Episode 499 - Houston Dynamite & SummerSlam Predictions - The guys got to go to AEW Dynamite and you'll get to hear allllll about it[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π