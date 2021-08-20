CM Punk Posts Another Teaser With Under An Hour Until AEW Rampage

Pro wrestling fans appear to finally be getting their wish after seven years of waiting, CM Punk, regarded by some as the greatest in the history of the business is rumored to be making his return to the ring with All Elite Wrestling at tonight's AEW Rampage in Chicago.

Punk has been dropping teasers on his official Instagram all week, and with under an hour to go until the big event Punk is once again dropping something to get fans talking.

On his Instagram story he posted a photo with the sing titled, "It's Clobberin Time"