Tessa Blanchard Recently Had Talks With The NWA

WATCH: CM Punk Speaks For The First Time Ever in AEW

CM Punk is officially back in wrestling and is ALL ELITE. The industry has been abuzz with rumors for weeks about Punk making his return to pro wrestling and he made it official as the 42-year-old fo[...] Aug 20 - CM Punk is officially back in wrestling and is ALL ELITE. The industry has been abuzz with rumors for weeks about Punk making his return to pro wrestling and he made it official as the 42-year-old fo[...]

AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Final Place For Jurassic Express

AEW Rampage kicked off tonight with a victory for Jurassic Express over Private Party in the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament Semi Final. Many people expected Jurassic Express to win t[...] Aug 20 - AEW Rampage kicked off tonight with a victory for Jurassic Express over Private Party in the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament Semi Final. Many people expected Jurassic Express to win t[...]

Big Stipulation Added to Reigns vs. Cena Title Match at WWE SummerSlam

During Friday Night SmackDown on FOX tonight, Roman Reigns decided to add a stipulation to his match against John Cena for the Universal championship tomorrow at SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las[...] Aug 20 - During Friday Night SmackDown on FOX tonight, Roman Reigns decided to add a stipulation to his match against John Cena for the Universal championship tomorrow at SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las[...]

CM Punk Calls Out Darby Allin After Emotional Promo

CM Punk cut one of the most emotional promos in wrestling history tonight as he made his AEW debut at Rampage: The First Dance. He then turned his attention to Darby and told him he'd see him at All [...] Aug 20 - CM Punk cut one of the most emotional promos in wrestling history tonight as he made his AEW debut at Rampage: The First Dance. He then turned his attention to Darby and told him he'd see him at All [...]

CM Punk Returns To Pro Wrestling At AEW Rampage: The First Dance

The wait is finally over. After 2764 days, CM Punk has finally returned to professional wrestling after making his much-rumored appearance on AEW Rampage live from the United Centre in Chicago, Illino[...] Aug 20 - The wait is finally over. After 2764 days, CM Punk has finally returned to professional wrestling after making his much-rumored appearance on AEW Rampage live from the United Centre in Chicago, Illino[...]

Seth Rollins Just Received A Brood Bath On WWE SmackDown

WWE returned to the Attitude Era on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Seth Rollins was in the ring delivering a promo when the lights went out and the classic Brood music played. Edge’s [...] Aug 20 - WWE returned to the Attitude Era on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Seth Rollins was in the ring delivering a promo when the lights went out and the classic Brood music played. Edge’s [...]

Logan Paul Returning To WWE Television

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that Logan Paul will be returning to WWE television on next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Netw[...] Aug 20 - During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that Logan Paul will be returning to WWE television on next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Netw[...]

CM Punk Posts Another Teaser With Under An Hour Until AEW Rampage

Pro wrestling fans appear to finally be getting their wish after seven years of waiting, CM Punk, regarded by some as the greatest in the history of the business is rumored to be making his return to [...] Aug 20 - Pro wrestling fans appear to finally be getting their wish after seven years of waiting, CM Punk, regarded by some as the greatest in the history of the business is rumored to be making his return to [...]

Tessa Blanchard Recently Had Talks With The NWA

Tessa Blanchard has reportedly been in talks with the NWA. The NWA is reported to have reached out to Blanchard this summer, according to Fightful Select. It remains unknown what the talks consisted [...] Aug 20 - Tessa Blanchard has reportedly been in talks with the NWA. The NWA is reported to have reached out to Blanchard this summer, according to Fightful Select. It remains unknown what the talks consisted [...]

WWE NXT Takeover 36 Pre-Show Match Announced

WWE has just announced the pre-show match for the WWE NXT Takeover 36 pay-per-view which takes place this Sunday. Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter has been announced for the event which will take place [...] Aug 20 - WWE has just announced the pre-show match for the WWE NXT Takeover 36 pay-per-view which takes place this Sunday. Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter has been announced for the event which will take place [...]

WWE Reportedly Upgrading the Capitol Wrestling Center For NXT

As previously reported over the next few weeks the WWE NXT brand will be returning to a taped format. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that the return to taping[...] Aug 20 - As previously reported over the next few weeks the WWE NXT brand will be returning to a taped format. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that the return to taping[...]

Konnan Discusses The Real Story Behind Ric Flair Coming To AAA

During his recent Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan talked about Ric Flair’s recently making a surprise appearance at the AAA TripleMania. Here is what Konnan said: “Like I always sai[...] Aug 20 - During his recent Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan talked about Ric Flair’s recently making a surprise appearance at the AAA TripleMania. Here is what Konnan said: “Like I always sai[...]

Malakai Black Discusses Having Creative Control In His AEW Contract

Malakai Black was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report to promote the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During his interview, he discussed having creative control in the company. Check out t[...] Aug 20 - Malakai Black was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report to promote the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During his interview, he discussed having creative control in the company. Check out t[...]

WWE Might Be About To Release Another On-Screen Talent

The possessed doll Lilly that belongs to Alexa Bliss might be about to receive her WWE release after SummerSlam. WWE officials are reportedly keeping a close eye on merchandise sales during SummerSla[...] Aug 20 - The possessed doll Lilly that belongs to Alexa Bliss might be about to receive her WWE release after SummerSlam. WWE officials are reportedly keeping a close eye on merchandise sales during SummerSla[...]

Sasha Banks Reportedly Not At Tonight's WWE SmackDown, SummerSlam Match Nixed?

As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were not at last weekend’s WWE live events due to "unforeseen circumstances." PWInsider is reporting that Sasha Banks is also not in attend[...] Aug 20 - As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were not at last weekend’s WWE live events due to "unforeseen circumstances." PWInsider is reporting that Sasha Banks is also not in attend[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown - Three Segments Announced

WWE is at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Below is what’s planned for the show: - Roman Reigns and John Cena will each make their final[...] Aug 20 - WWE is at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Below is what’s planned for the show: - Roman Reigns and John Cena will each make their final[...]

Tony Khan Says Tonight's AEW Rampage Will Have A Different Format

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed AEW is doing something different for Rampage on TNT tonight. It is expected that CM Punk will debut with AEW tonight. Here is what [...] Aug 20 - During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed AEW is doing something different for Rampage on TNT tonight. It is expected that CM Punk will debut with AEW tonight. Here is what [...]

WWE NXT Will Not Be Returning To Full Sail University

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was a mainstay at the Full Sail University’s arena, but that appears to be now over. During the pandemic, WWE moved production to the WWE Performance [...] Aug 20 - Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was a mainstay at the Full Sail University’s arena, but that appears to be now over. During the pandemic, WWE moved production to the WWE Performance [...]

Backstage News On Asuka’s Absence From WWE Television

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since the Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view. Her absence from the ring has naturally had many worried she might be injured, but according to the late[...] Aug 20 - Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since the Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view. Her absence from the ring has naturally had many worried she might be injured, but according to the late[...]

AEW Has Reportedly Made Another 'Major Acquisition'

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that AEW has made a new major acquisition to their roster, this is in addition to rumored deals with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. The [...] Aug 20 - A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that AEW has made a new major acquisition to their roster, this is in addition to rumored deals with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. The [...]

CM Punk Continues To Post Teasers Ahead Of AEW Rampage

CM Punk is heavily rumored to returning to pro wrestling at tonight's AEW Rampage: First Dance episode at the United Center in Chicago on TNT. Punk has been whipping up fans into a frenzy with teaser[...] Aug 20 - CM Punk is heavily rumored to returning to pro wrestling at tonight's AEW Rampage: First Dance episode at the United Center in Chicago on TNT. Punk has been whipping up fans into a frenzy with teaser[...]

Nick Khan Reveals Why WWE SummerSlam 2021 Is On A Saturday

WWE SummerSlam will be held tomorrow on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday for WWE pay-per-view events. In an interview with Recode Media, WWE President Nick Khan explained why this has been done:[...] Aug 20 - WWE SummerSlam will be held tomorrow on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday for WWE pay-per-view events. In an interview with Recode Media, WWE President Nick Khan explained why this has been done:[...]

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy Reveals New Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has a new ring name. Murphey was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, due to ongoing company-wide budget cuts. Recently, Murphy had been posting videos on his social [...] Aug 20 - Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has a new ring name. Murphey was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, due to ongoing company-wide budget cuts. Recently, Murphy had been posting videos on his social [...]