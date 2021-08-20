WWE Reportedly Upgrading the Capitol Wrestling Center For NXT

As previously reported over the next few weeks the WWE NXT brand will be returning to a taped format.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that the return to taping shows will allow for an upgrade of the Capitol Wrestling Center. On this week's episode of NXT an angle between Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross was done for the refurbishing of the Capitol Wrestling Center. The angle saw Joe and Kross brawl around the arena, tearing down parts of the ringside and Plexiglas barriers.

Meltzer mentioned that WWE feels the current set is too dark on television and will be revamping the production and also introducing a new logo etc.

In addition, the company is looking to take the show back to its 2015 incarnation.