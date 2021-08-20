Malakai Black Discusses Having Creative Control In His AEW Contract

Malakai Black was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report to promote the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During his interview, he discussed having creative control in the company.

Check out the highlights below:

On having creative control:

“My creative input is almost 100 percent. I will send my ideas to Tony [Khan], and he will either give his thoughts on it or sign off on it. The locker room itself is absolutely great. It’s a group of people who will fight tooth and nail to get things done. There is a huge amount of talent in that locker room. I feel that after 21 years of being in this business, I can help that new generation and younger kids who will inherit this business and help them discover themselves. I can ask them the questions that will allow them to start the thinking process to make themselves better.”

On signing with AEW:

“I had a plan, and I think the only place in my head where this plan would come to fulfillment is AEW. The company is young, fresh and exciting. It brings an edge that professional wrestling has sorely needed. This character that I have clearly has a kind of edge to it that I could only portray in AEW. My agent communicated my thoughts to Tony Khan and he loved it. We had a quick conversation and then a long two- or three-day period where we were communicating a lot. The rest is history and the impact has been seen.”