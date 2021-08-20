WWE Might Be About To Release Another On-Screen Talent

The possessed doll Lilly that belongs to Alexa Bliss might be about to receive her WWE release after SummerSlam.

WWE officials are reportedly keeping a close eye on merchandise sales during SummerSlam Week and if Lilly doesn't sell well she could be done with WWE.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast noted that merchandise sales will determine a lot this week and "will be the story" when it comes to Lilly's on-screen future.

Fans are expecting Lilly to have some kind of role in Bliss’ match with Eva Marie at SummerSlam on Saturday.

