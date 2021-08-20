Sasha Banks Reportedly Not At Tonight's WWE SmackDown, SummerSlam Match Nixed?

PWInsider is reporting that Sasha Banks is also not in attendance at tonight’s WWE SmackDown tapings at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The report also notes that "word making the rounds" is that Banks may have been pulled from tomorrow’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were not at last weekend’s WWE live events due to "unforeseen circumstances."

WWE Reportedly Upgrading the Capitol Wrestling Center For NXT

As previously reported over the next few weeks the WWE NXT brand will be returning to a taped format. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newslett[...] Aug 20 - As previously reported over the next few weeks the WWE NXT brand will be returning to a taped format. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newslett[...]

Konnan Discusses The Real Story Behind Ric Flair Coming To AAA

During his recent Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan talked about Ric Flair’s recently making a surprise appearance at the AAA TripleMania. H[...] Aug 20 - During his recent Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan talked about Ric Flair’s recently making a surprise appearance at the AAA TripleMania. H[...]

Malakai Black Discusses Having Creative Control In His AEW Contract

Malakai Black was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report to promote the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During his interview, he discussed ha[...] Aug 20 - Malakai Black was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report to promote the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During his interview, he discussed ha[...]

WWE Might Be About To Release Another On-Screen Talent

The possessed doll Lilly that belongs to Alexa Bliss might be about to receive her WWE release after SummerSlam. WWE officials are reportedly keeping[...] Aug 20 - The possessed doll Lilly that belongs to Alexa Bliss might be about to receive her WWE release after SummerSlam. WWE officials are reportedly keeping[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown - Three Segments Announced

WWE is at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Below is what’s planned for the show: - Rom[...] Aug 20 - WWE is at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Below is what’s planned for the show: - Rom[...]

Tony Khan Says Tonight's AEW Rampage Will Have A Different Format

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed AEW is doing something different for Rampage on TNT tonight. It is expected that C[...] Aug 20 - During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed AEW is doing something different for Rampage on TNT tonight. It is expected that C[...]

WWE NXT Will Not Be Returning To Full Sail University

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was a mainstay at the Full Sail University’s arena, but that appears to be now over. During the pand[...] Aug 20 - Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was a mainstay at the Full Sail University’s arena, but that appears to be now over. During the pand[...]

Backstage News On Asuka’s Absence From WWE Television

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since the Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view. Her absence from the ring has naturally had many worri[...] Aug 20 - Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since the Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view. Her absence from the ring has naturally had many worri[...]

AEW Has Reportedly Made Another 'Major Acquisition'

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that AEW has made a new major acquisition to their roster, this is in addition to rum[...] Aug 20 - A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that AEW has made a new major acquisition to their roster, this is in addition to rum[...]

CM Punk Continues To Post Teasers Ahead Of AEW Rampage

CM Punk is heavily rumored to returning to pro wrestling at tonight's AEW Rampage: First Dance episode at the United Center in Chicago on TNT. Punk h[...] Aug 20 - CM Punk is heavily rumored to returning to pro wrestling at tonight's AEW Rampage: First Dance episode at the United Center in Chicago on TNT. Punk h[...]

Nick Khan Reveals Why WWE SummerSlam 2021 Is On A Saturday

WWE SummerSlam will be held tomorrow on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday for WWE pay-per-view events. In an interview with Recode Media, WWE Pre[...] Aug 20 - WWE SummerSlam will be held tomorrow on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday for WWE pay-per-view events. In an interview with Recode Media, WWE Pre[...]

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy Reveals New Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has a new ring name. Murphey was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, due to ongoing company-wide budget cuts. Recen[...] Aug 20 - Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has a new ring name. Murphey was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, due to ongoing company-wide budget cuts. Recen[...]

WNS Podcast #499 - WWE SummerSlam 2021 Prediction Show

WNS Podcast - Episode 499 - Houston Dynamite & SummerSlam Predictions - The guys got to go to AEW Dynamite and you'll get to hear allllll about it[...] Aug 20 - WNS Podcast - Episode 499 - Houston Dynamite & SummerSlam Predictions - The guys got to go to AEW Dynamite and you'll get to hear allllll about it[...]

Renee Paquette Will Interview CM Punk Before AEW Rampage Tonight

Renee Paquette is doing a new episode of her "Oral Sessions" podcast tonight featuring CM Punk. It will be set to air at 6pm ET, and it'll be on wher[...] Aug 20 - Renee Paquette is doing a new episode of her "Oral Sessions" podcast tonight featuring CM Punk. It will be set to air at 6pm ET, and it'll be on wher[...]

Jim Ross Reflects On The Boiler Room Brawl At Summerslam '96

During the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Conrad Thompson and Jim Ross discussed the passing of Jody Hamilton and Bobby Eaton. Ross looked back o[...] Aug 20 - During the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Conrad Thompson and Jim Ross discussed the passing of Jody Hamilton and Bobby Eaton. Ross looked back o[...]

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi At All Out 2021 In Some Doubt

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view is in doubt right n[...] Aug 20 - A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view is in doubt right n[...]

Triple H Addresses Rumors Of NXT Reportedly Changing Its Format

Triple H has addressed recent reports that NXT will be changing format very soon due to the likes of Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and John Laurinaitis wan[...] Aug 20 - Triple H has addressed recent reports that NXT will be changing format very soon due to the likes of Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and John Laurinaitis wan[...]

Sasha Banks Calls Out WWE Hall Of Famer

During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Sasha Banks called out WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus for dodging her and indicated she wants her to get in[...] Aug 20 - During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Sasha Banks called out WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus for dodging her and indicated she wants her to get in[...]

Ric Flair Scheduled To Appear At NWA 73

Ric Flair is making his return to the NWA at the upcoming 73rd-anniversary show. The NWA announced on Thursday that Flair is scheduled to appear at N[...] Aug 20 - Ric Flair is making his return to the NWA at the upcoming 73rd-anniversary show. The NWA announced on Thursday that Flair is scheduled to appear at N[...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Set To Return Next Month

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will return to our screens next month. The announcement was made by the show’s official Twitter page [...] Aug 20 - The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will return to our screens next month. The announcement was made by the show’s official Twitter page [...]

Bobby Fulton Admitted To Hospital After Suffering Health Issues

Former NWA United States Tag Team Champion Bobby Fulton has been admitted to the hospital after suffering some serious health issues. The son of Fult[...] Aug 20 - Former NWA United States Tag Team Champion Bobby Fulton has been admitted to the hospital after suffering some serious health issues. The son of Fult[...]

AEW Hypes That Tonight's Rampage Will Be "The Beginning Of A New Era"

To say that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, titled "The First Dance", has been highly anticipated and speculated upon by fans is an understatement. [...] Aug 20 - To say that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, titled "The First Dance", has been highly anticipated and speculated upon by fans is an understatement. [...]