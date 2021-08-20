Sasha Banks Reportedly Not At Tonight's WWE SmackDown, SummerSlam Match Nixed?
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2021
As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were not at last weekend’s WWE live events due to "unforeseen circumstances."
PWInsider is reporting that Sasha Banks is also not in attendance at tonight’s WWE SmackDown tapings at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The report also notes that "word making the rounds" is that Banks may have been pulled from tomorrow’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.
Belair is backstage at SmackDown.
We'll keep you updated.
