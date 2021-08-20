Tony Khan Says Tonight's AEW Rampage Will Have A Different Format

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed AEW is doing something different for Rampage on TNT tonight.

It is expected that CM Punk will debut with AEW tonight.

Here is what Tony said:

"The format of tonight’s show will be very different. It’s gonna be different than last week’s Rampage and really different than most Rampage’s. I think for an average Friday night, it’s gonna be a great wrestling show every Friday on Rampage. I would expect the format [for regular Rampage shows] to be more similar to what we did in the premiere episode than what we do tonight. I think tonight’s episode will be a very a-typical format. It’s gonna be unusual but it’s also gonna be the biggest surprise we ever delivered and that’s why it necessitates a very different format than we’ve done for just a standard wrestling card. We also unlocked something that going forward is gonna be a tremendous way to present Rampage on Friday nights. Even though tonight’s show is gonna be a little bit different from last week’s, really what we will be doing going forward I think its a very important show we’re doing tonight and I’m very excited about the buzz and all of the momentum the company has right now."

Khan also spoke about the speculation going into the event.