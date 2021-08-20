WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

Tony Khan Says Tonight's AEW Rampage Will Have A Different Format

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2021

Tony Khan Says Tonight's AEW Rampage Will Have A Different Format

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed AEW is doing something different for Rampage on TNT tonight. 

It is expected that CM Punk will debut with AEW tonight.

Here is what Tony said:

"The format of tonight’s show will be very different. It’s gonna be different than last week’s Rampage and really different than most Rampage’s. I think for an average Friday night, it’s gonna be a great wrestling show every Friday on Rampage. I would expect the format [for regular Rampage shows] to be more similar to what we did in the premiere episode than what we do tonight. I think tonight’s episode will be a very a-typical format. It’s gonna be unusual but it’s also gonna be the biggest surprise we ever delivered and that’s why it necessitates a very different format than we’ve done for just a standard wrestling card.

We also unlocked something that going forward is gonna be a tremendous way to present Rampage on Friday nights. Even though tonight’s show is gonna be a little bit different from last week’s, really what we will be doing going forward I think its a very important show we’re doing tonight and I’m very excited about the buzz and all of the momentum the company has right now."

Khan also spoke about the speculation going into the event.

"I think everybody has a pretty good idea of what to expect tonight and I don’t like to let people down and I have no plans to disappoint anybody tonight. I think people are going to be very happy with what they see."


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #aewrampage #tony khan #cm punk
https://wrestlr.me/69861/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Aug 20
Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown - Three Segments Announced
WWE is at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.  Below is what’s planned for the show: - Rom[...]
Aug 20 - WWE is at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.  Below is what’s planned for the show: - Rom[...]
Aug 20
Tony Khan Says Tonight's AEW Rampage Will Have A Different Format
During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed AEW is doing something different for Rampage on TNT tonight.  It is expected that C[...]
Aug 20 - During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed AEW is doing something different for Rampage on TNT tonight.  It is expected that C[...]
Aug 20
WWE NXT Will Not Be Returning To Full Sail University
Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was a mainstay at the Full Sail University’s arena, but that appears to be now over. During the pand[...]
Aug 20 - Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was a mainstay at the Full Sail University’s arena, but that appears to be now over. During the pand[...]
Aug 20
Backstage News On Asuka’s Absence From WWE Television
Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since the Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view. Her absence from the ring has naturally had many worri[...]
Aug 20 - Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since the Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view. Her absence from the ring has naturally had many worri[...]
Aug 20
AEW Has Reportedly Made Another 'Major Acquisition'
A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that AEW has made a new major acquisition to their roster, this is in addition to rum[...]
Aug 20 - A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that AEW has made a new major acquisition to their roster, this is in addition to rum[...]
Aug 20
CM Punk Continues To Post Teasers Ahead Of AEW Rampage
CM Punk is heavily rumored to returning to pro wrestling at tonight's AEW Rampage: First Dance episode at the United Center in Chicago on TNT. Punk h[...]
Aug 20 - CM Punk is heavily rumored to returning to pro wrestling at tonight's AEW Rampage: First Dance episode at the United Center in Chicago on TNT. Punk h[...]
Aug 20
Nick Khan Reveals Why WWE SummerSlam 2021 Is On A Saturday
WWE SummerSlam will be held tomorrow on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday for WWE pay-per-view events. In an interview with Recode Media, WWE Pre[...]
Aug 20 - WWE SummerSlam will be held tomorrow on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday for WWE pay-per-view events. In an interview with Recode Media, WWE Pre[...]
Aug 20
Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy Reveals New Ring Name
Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has a new ring name. Murphey was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, due to ongoing company-wide budget cuts. Recen[...]
Aug 20 - Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has a new ring name. Murphey was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, due to ongoing company-wide budget cuts. Recen[...]
Aug 20
WNS Podcast #499 - WWE SummerSlam 2021 Prediction Show
WNS Podcast - Episode 499 - Houston Dynamite & SummerSlam Predictions - The guys got to go to AEW Dynamite and you'll get to hear allllll about it[...]
Aug 20 - WNS Podcast - Episode 499 - Houston Dynamite & SummerSlam Predictions - The guys got to go to AEW Dynamite and you'll get to hear allllll about it[...]
Aug 20
Renee Paquette Will Interview CM Punk Before AEW Rampage Tonight
Renee Paquette is doing a new episode of her "Oral Sessions" podcast tonight featuring CM Punk. It will be set to air at 6pm ET, and it'll be on wher[...]
Aug 20 - Renee Paquette is doing a new episode of her "Oral Sessions" podcast tonight featuring CM Punk. It will be set to air at 6pm ET, and it'll be on wher[...]
Aug 20
Jim Ross Reflects On The Boiler Room Brawl At Summerslam '96
During the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Conrad Thompson and Jim Ross discussed the passing of Jody Hamilton and Bobby Eaton. Ross looked back o[...]
Aug 20 - During the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Conrad Thompson and Jim Ross discussed the passing of Jody Hamilton and Bobby Eaton. Ross looked back o[...]

Aug 20
Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi At All Out 2021 In Some Doubt
A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view is in doubt right n[...]
Aug 20 - A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view is in doubt right n[...]
Aug 20
Triple H Addresses Rumors Of NXT Reportedly Changing Its Format
Triple H has addressed recent reports that NXT will be changing format very soon due to the likes of Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and John Laurinaitis wan[...]
Aug 20 - Triple H has addressed recent reports that NXT will be changing format very soon due to the likes of Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and John Laurinaitis wan[...]
Aug 20
Sasha Banks Calls Out WWE Hall Of Famer
During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Sasha Banks called out WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus for dodging her and indicated she wants her to get in[...]
Aug 20 - During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Sasha Banks called out WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus for dodging her and indicated she wants her to get in[...]
Aug 20
Ric Flair Scheduled To Appear At NWA 73
Ric Flair is making his return to the NWA at the upcoming 73rd-anniversary show. The NWA announced on Thursday that Flair is scheduled to appear at N[...]
Aug 20 - Ric Flair is making his return to the NWA at the upcoming 73rd-anniversary show. The NWA announced on Thursday that Flair is scheduled to appear at N[...]
Aug 20
Dark Side Of The Ring Set To Return Next Month
The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will return to our screens next month. The announcement was made by the show’s official Twitter page [...]
Aug 20 - The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will return to our screens next month. The announcement was made by the show’s official Twitter page [...]
Aug 20
Bobby Fulton Admitted To Hospital After Suffering Health Issues
Former NWA United States Tag Team Champion Bobby Fulton has been admitted to the hospital after suffering some serious health issues. The son of Fult[...]
Aug 20 - Former NWA United States Tag Team Champion Bobby Fulton has been admitted to the hospital after suffering some serious health issues. The son of Fult[...]
Aug 20
AEW Hypes That Tonight's Rampage Will Be "The Beginning Of A New Era"
To say that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, titled "The First Dance", has been highly anticipated and speculated upon by fans is an understatement. [...]
Aug 20 - To say that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, titled "The First Dance", has been highly anticipated and speculated upon by fans is an understatement. [...]
Aug 20
Brody King Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Even After Being Vaccinated
Brody King was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Ring of Honor had to move their Death Before Dishonor Event [...]
Aug 20 - Brody King was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Ring of Honor had to move their Death Before Dishonor Event [...]
Aug 20
Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer Headed To NJPW Autumn Attack
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three new names for their Autumn Attack event in Texas on September 25th and 26th. The names added to the event[...]
Aug 20 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three new names for their Autumn Attack event in Texas on September 25th and 26th. The names added to the event[...]
Aug 19
WWE Offered Over A Dozen Contracts To New Recruits In Las Vegas
WWE is in Las Vegas for SummerSlam week, and so came the tryouts that WWE shared the news about sometime ago. WWE is changing up it's NXT brand, but [...]
Aug 19 - WWE is in Las Vegas for SummerSlam week, and so came the tryouts that WWE shared the news about sometime ago. WWE is changing up it's NXT brand, but [...]
Aug 19
AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 19th 2021)
Not content with 4 shows a week, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark Elevation tonight on YouTube to bump them up to 5 shows for this one. This wa[...]
Aug 19 - Not content with 4 shows a week, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark Elevation tonight on YouTube to bump them up to 5 shows for this one. This wa[...]
Aug 19
Bruce Prichard Explains Logic Behind Farooq's Helmet
On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to have Ron Simmons become Farooq and wear a Gladiator's h[...]
Aug 19 - On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to have Ron Simmons become Farooq and wear a Gladiator's h[...]
Aug 19
NJPW Announces "I Quit" Match For KOPW 2021
A stipulation between Toru Yano and Chase Owens has been announced for the KOPW 2021 championship match at the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event on Septem[...]
Aug 19 - A stipulation between Toru Yano and Chase Owens has been announced for the KOPW 2021 championship match at the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event on Septem[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π