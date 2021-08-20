Backstage News On Asuka’s Absence From WWE Television

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since the Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view.

Her absence from the ring has naturally had many worried she might be injured, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, she is fine.

The reason for her absence is due to the fact creative has nothing for her right now. She turned up to Monday's WWE RAW taping but reportedly left early as she learned she was not going to be used on the broadcast.

"For those asking about Asuka, she is fine. She’s just not being used for anything right now. She was at the Raw tapings early but left early since she wasn’t being used."