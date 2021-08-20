AEW Has Reportedly Made Another 'Major Acquisition'

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that AEW has made a new major acquisition to their roster, this is in addition to rumored deals with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

The report reveals that sources close to AEW, that would "be alerted to such things" have tipped off news sites to this signing.

The leading speculation right now is of course Ric Flair who was recently released from WWE and made a surprise appearance in AAA. It would seem Flair doesn't have a 90-day non-compete in his WWE contract thus being able to appear where he wants.

Flair isn't at this stage confirmed but he would be a 'major acquisition' for any brand.

We'll keep you updated when we hear more.